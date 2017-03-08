It’s not snake oil, but it still has some side-effects

John Hattie’s Visible Learning, which manages the prosaically large task of summarising 15 years of educational research from around the world in a bid to truly understand what influences pupil performance, is perhaps the best known example of meta-analysis.

Another well-known example is the Education Endowment Foundation’s (EEF) teaching and learning toolkit, which is widely used in England’s schools, and is set to be rolled out across Scotland.

On the face of it, the toolkit does schools and teachers a great service. It boils a huge body of educational research down to 30 plus indicators, from reducing class sizes to teaching assistants, explaining which intervention makes the biggest difference to pupil progress.

But in today’s TESS, academics question its value, calling it “misleading and unhelpful”.

Similarly, in last week’s TESS, the US-based academic Yong Zhao argued that education researchers should be obliged to highlight “side effects” of their work – as medical researchers are obliged to – because “what works may hurt”. For instance, phonics might teach children to sound out words, but if overused might put them off books.

And so, perhaps, we should ask whether we should make the side-effects of the EEF meta-analysis clear to schools because, while there are benefits, there are also “risks” – as the EEF itself admits.

Some of those risks have been highlighted recently by the man who first coined the term “meta-analysis” in the 1970s, the prominent US education researcher, Gene Glass. Last year, Glass wrote a paper setting out the major difficulty with the use of meta-analysis in education: “The findings of research studies in education are highly variable”. While in medicine – where meta-analysis has proven a popular technique – clinical trials tend to produce consistent results, in education research results are simply not consistent.

Glass writes: “Meta-analysis has not lived up to its promises to produce incontrovertible facts that would lead education policy. What it has done is demonstrate that average impacts of interventions are relatively small and the variability of impacts is great.”

And that is the issue Terry Wrigley, a visiting professor at Northumbria University, takes with the EEF toolkit. Underneath the headline figures – the number of additional months progress that might be gained by pupils per academic year per intervention – there can be studies that support it, but also those that contradict it.

Whether or not something works in education is dependent on the context, he argues. As Wrigley puts it: “You can’t say because something worked with a class of 13-year-olds doing algebra that it’s going to work with a class of seven-year-olds struggling to read.”

However, there are many others who think the toolkit is useful. David Gough, professor of evidence-informed practice at University College London’s Institute of Education (IoE), told TESS that without the toolkit “we might just assume that certain approaches to education are effective”. Although his colleague Peter Blatchford has some reservations, he comes down, ultimately, in favour of the toolkit because it is at least an attempt to help schools “make sense of the evidence”.

Prior to the toolkit, its supporters argue, schools were susceptible to fads; to snake-oil salesman; and to simply copying what the school down the road was doing.

But what is clear is that the toolkit should come with a health warning and schools need to be aware that there is always a danger of side effects if you boil down thousands of research studies into 33 simple interventions.

