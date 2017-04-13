Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    ‘For just a few days this Easter, dear teachers, please step away from the workload’

    Bernard Trafford
    13th April 2017 at 16:23
    Teacher workload
    Please, please, please try to forget the feckless parents, digitally-addled teenagers, new GCSE grades, funding crises and the rest, writes one celebrated head

    One thing I’ve learned recently about writing and blogging on education: if you want to be widely quoted and vigorously retweeted, make a strong traditionalist statement. And if possible, sound exceedingly grumpy about it.

    I should know. A couple of weekends ago my Tes column applauded recent research debunking the idea of delaying the start of the school day in order to accommodate teenagers’ sleep habits. Okay, so my advice to youngsters took the tone, “That’s life. Deal with it!”, but I wasn’t actually irritable.

    Nonetheless, my piece was accompanied by a stock picture of me looking uncharacteristically miserable (see above), and the piece gained a fair bit of traction.

    Testing the theory

    I thought it would be amusing to see what the senior end of my school thought of the idea in an assembly on the following Monday morning. I based my homily on the presumption that at least half of them, being teenagers, would naturally be in sympathy with the idea of starting later.

    But hardly a hand went up when I asked they question. I should be gratified, I guess, that they’re apparently so keen to get to school: but it wrecked a talk (not my most inspired one, I confess), which was designed to be relatively challenging on the topic but still light-hearted.

    The Chairman of the Independent Schools Council, Barnaby Lenon (a former Headmaster of Harrow School) fared better in many ways when interviewed about his forthcoming book, Much Promise. In it, he apparently castigates dads who want to be their son’s best friend instead of instilling discipline and structure in their life.

    Boys should also spend less time on their digital devices, according to another quote from the book. In response, Neil Roskilly (General Secretary of the Independent Schools Association) mischievously tweeted: “My 10-year-old has just emailed me to say he disagrees [with Lenon]”.

    This comment reminded me that wrongful use of devices by youngsters is not an entirely new thing. One afternoon some 16 years ago, if I calculate correctly, I received a text at about 2.45pm. It was from my younger daughter, enquiring when I was taking her home that day.

    I replied giving a time, and then enquired, “How come you’re texting? Aren’t you in a lesson?”

    “Yeah”, came the response. “But it’s only maths. And it’s boring.”

    It wouldn’t be so bad, I guess, but for the fact that I was the head of her school. Still, the story ends well: she ultimately became a teacher.

    Here comes the fun?

    So, for this week, you’ll get no sermons from me on the importance of good quality sleep, nor of early bedtimes and early rising. Nor another criticism of swingeing government cuts, nor yet of all the other perils and pressures facing schools up and down the country.

    We’re well into April, and even the hardier schools (including mine) have finally finished term. And none are quite back to it either.

    So for a few days, dear colleagues, forget about feckless parents, digitally-addicted teenagers, new GCSE grades and funding crises. Get some sun, get some rest, and have a good one!

    For the results of a survey of teacher workload during the Easter holidays, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Tes magazine. This is an edited article from the 7 April edition of  Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. This week's Tes magazine is available in all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here

    Dr Bernard Trafford is headteacher of the Royal Grammar School, Newcastle upon Tyne, and a former chair of the Headmasters' and Headmistresses' Conference. The views expressed here are personal. He tweets at @bernardtrafford

    To read more columns, view his back catalogue

    Comments

    Related Content

    Chess: Important teaching tool or unwelcome workload burden?

    12th April 2017 at 15:03

    Bousted: ‘Teachers must have the power to say no to fads and punishing workloads’

    12th April 2017 at 14:18

    'Teacher workload is still a serious problem – but there are reasons to be optimistic'

    17th March 2017 at 10:46

    Excessive workload drives more teachers to become private tutors, study shows

    15th March 2017 at 17:07

    Most read

    1. 'I'm quitting teaching mid-career – I loved the job but all my hard work...
    2. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    3. 'The Body Coach' goes back to his teaching assistant roots to target sch...
    4. Sadly, we seem to have lost the plot on writing…
    5. Approval granted for 131 more free schools
    6. ATL votes overwhelmingly to 'explore' Sats boycott
    7. ‘Why we must resist the lure of starting GCSE courses in KS3’
    8. Primary school warns against 'dating app for children'
    9. Teaching maths in the morning improves results
    10. ‘Teachers are blamed for all of society's ills – but it’s still the grea...

    Breaking news

    daisy christodoulou, comparative judgement, marking, no more marking, Ark Schools, assessment

    Ark's head of assessment leaving to work on comparative judgement

    13th April 2017 at 17:50
    Exam marking

    Exam boards ask students and NQTs to mark GCSE and A-level exam papers

    13th April 2017 at 14:55
    Greenwich strikes

    Strikes called over school funding, as Greening denies she is ignoring the problem

    13th April 2017 at 11:49
    Justine Greening will stress the importance of children from ordinary working families.

    Greening: Grammar schools already take 'many ordinary working-class' pupils

    13th April 2017 at 00:03
    n NASUWT survey has raised concerns about online abuse of teachers.

    One third of teachers 'suffer online abuse'

    13th April 2017 at 00:00

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today