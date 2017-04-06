Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    'Labour's promise of free school meals for all primary children prioritises pupils based on age rather than need'

    Andy Jolley
    6th April 2017 at 16:46
    free school meals
    A campaigner for free school meals explains why he thinks Labour's proposed policy of free lunches for all primary pupils is misguided – and not the best way to spend additional funding

    At a time when schools are already facing swingeing cuts and critical funding decisions, I had high hopes that Labour would move on from challenging grammar and free schools to instead push the agenda of increased school funding.

    Sadly, the latest developments seem to be rooted more in grabbing headlines and distracting from accusations of anti-Semitism, than in any well-thought-through policy ideas. The proposal to provide free school meals to all primary pupils might tick boxes for Jeremy Corbyn’s Islington clique, but the idea is really far from progressive.

    While I have no complaints about the proposed VAT increase (though I do question the figures involved), I genuinely struggle with the basic justification that Labour is citing for the policy, namely that it “would benefit the educational attainment and health of all children”.

    The evidence that a universal meals policy would, on its own, improve attainment, is questionable; the evidence that it would improve health is totally non-existent. But the presumption that the policy somehow benefits all children is what really misses the point. Corbyn’s policy would only apply to key stage 1 and key stage 2 pupils. In saying “no child in the UK should go hungry at school”, you presume that primary-aged children currently go hungry at lunch (they don’t) and that secondary pupils, who won’t be affected by the policy, don’t go hungry (they do).

    This is a policy that prioritises pupils based on their age, rather than whether they actually need the support. It is a plan to feed the children of millionaires, while children living in food poverty get nothing new. I thought the world had moved on from using the concept of universality to target support towards those in need. This policy is a retrograde step in Labour’s thinking and, to my view, is neither equitable nor fair.

    Money well-spent?

    Importantly, the policy also misses another significant point. If a Labour government can generate billions to spend on education from applying VAT to independent school fees, surely that money would be better spent on more targeted, evidence-based interventions that are known to make a real difference to our children.

    Of course, there is no magic money tree; money in education is, and will continue to be, constrained. So, it comes down to priorities. Feeding KS2 means continued cuts to staffing – it’s as simple as that. This is already happening in KS1, where schools subsidise the Universal Infant Free School Meal (UIFSM) policy.

    This new incarnation is a shambles of a policy based on the same misconceptions and desire for good headlines that drove the Liberal Democrats to introduce the UIFSM policy in the first place. The end result will be the same; we will still have poor kids going hungry and schools that are starved of funds.

    If a Labour government is committed to addressing school food, it should look to expand and automate free school meal (FSM) entitlement, introduce free breakfast clubs and do far more to address the under-reported issue of holiday hunger by feeding FSM pupils when schools break up. These things would be a fraction of the cost of universal FSM, but would do far more good

    As a final, simple test of the efficacy of the policy, consider this. If you were to say to a teacher, “here is £14,000 to spend however you want to better support your pupils,” would any of them really suggest giving it all away to a catering firm?

    Andy is a blogger and free school meals campaigner in Dorset. He blogs at Not Very Jolley.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Labour pledges free school meals for all primary children – and would fund it by putting VAT on private school fees

    5th April 2017 at 22:00

    Proportion of free school meals pupils going to university falls for the first time in a decade

    3rd August 2016 at 14:11

    How free school meals could ‘compromise pupil learning’

    11th March 2016 at 00:00
     

    Free school meals for all are eating into pupil premium

    10th October 2014 at 01:00
     

    Most read

    1. 'I've tried to insulate staff from the pain of education funding cuts bu...
    2. Brian Cox: Don't use children as 'measurement probes' to test schools
    3. 'The dedication of teaching assistants is the foundation for most good t...
    4. MPs to debate whether texts should be taken into GCSE English literature...
    5. We need to stop saying 'I'm crap at maths' like it's a badge of honour, ...
    6. New maths GCSE 'causes drop in A-level applications'
    7. 'I'm quitting teaching mid-career – I loved the job but all my hard work...
    8. 'Nothing Michael Gove says should be taken at face value – here's why'
    9. 'Lesson observation grades don’t mean much' – and nine other things I wi...
    10. WATCH: 'I remember teaching lessons while gunfire echoed in the distance’

    Breaking news

    student journalism, school newspaper, principal, investigation, pittsburg high school, kansas, fake degree

    Pupil journalists force high-school headteacher to resign

    6th April 2017 at 17:50
    recruitment spend

    Exclusive: DfE increases budget for teacher recruitment advertising by £6m as trainee numbers slump

    6th April 2017 at 16:45
    Exams

    Majority of employers unaware of new GCSE grades and four other key points from new Ofqual poll on exams

    6th April 2017 at 13:42
    NUT strike

    NUT threatens national strike over school funding

    6th April 2017 at 10:50
    term-time holidays, absence, truancy, schools, headteacher, isle of wight, parents, local authority, disneyworld, florida, education, court case, jon platt

    Father loses landmark term-time holiday case

    6th April 2017 at 10:04

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today