    LISTEN: Growth mindset, cognitive load and the role of research in your classroom - Dylan Wiliam offers his thoughts

    Tes Features
    13th September 2017 at 15:22
    CPD
    In the second episode of the Tes podcast for teachers about teaching, the acclaimed academic offers his thoughts on education research and its role in classrooms

    “I have often said, what is interesting is not what works in education, but under what circumstances does it work,” says Dylan Wiliam, emeritus professor of educational assessment at UCL Institute of Education.

    This comment came amid a broad ranging discussion on what impact educational research should have on an individual teacher’s classroom for this week’s Tes Podagogy podcast. 

    Dylan kindly took time out of his busy schedule to talk to us from his US home and provide his thoughts on everything from how Carol Dweck’s mindset theory is having the right impact despite being widely misinterpreted and why every teacher should get up to speed with John Sweller’s theory of cognitive load.

    You can listen for free by downloading the podcast from iTunes or listening below.

     

     

     

