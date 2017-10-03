Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    LISTEN: Why all teachers (secondary level included) need to take a second look at play – Tes Podagogy, episode 5

    tes editorial
    4th October 2017 at 15:02
    resources to revitalise your role play area,role play,role play area,creative learning,early years,eyfs,key stage 1,primary,ks1
    CPD
    Dr Sara Baker of the Cambridge Pedal centre explains how play is much more complex and useful than many teachers believe

    If you think you know what play is, how effective it is for learning and when it should be used in schools, Dr Sara Baker (@SaraBCam) thinks you might need to take a second look.

    “I don’t think you can make any big pronouncement about play. The research into play is budding and growing, but there is no solid research that has been replicated in different contexts and so on, it is a bit patchy,” she explains on this week’s episode of Tes Podagogy (listen below).

    New ideas about play

    Baker is trying to help change that with her work at Cambridge’s Play in Education, Development and Learning (PEDAL) Centre. She conducts research with her colleagues into the use of play in schools and believes that we might have been getting it wrong. 

    “I would say, if anything, children need more structure when they are younger…[we] should be releasing the constraints as the child gets older - the more the brain can make sense of the world on its own, the more playing alongside can happen and the less direction they should need. I realise that is a big theoretical question, but it is interesting to consider that.”

    Linking play to age groups

    Over the course of our interview, she raises many more important questions for teachers, including EYFS to Year 1 transition, how play is so difficult to define, why teaching needs to match stages of cognitive development and also why teachers need to recognise the knowledge children already possess. 

    “It is not a blank slate - you cannot just throw a load of ideas at a learner and they will soak them up and that’s it - students come with lots of constraints, strengths, all these things,” she says.

    You can listen for free by downloading the podcast from iTunes or listening below.

     

    CPD

    Comments

    Related Content

    LISTEN: Professor Daniel Willingham on why teaching phonics remains so controversial and the best ways to create successful readers

    27th September 2017 at 15:30

    LISTEN: 'We seem to be arguing for no excuses for students, so we can have excuses for teachers,' argues professor Linda Graham

    20th September 2017 at 15:02

    LISTEN: Growth mindset, cognitive load and the role of research in your classroom - Dylan Wiliam offers his thoughts

    13th September 2017 at 15:22

    Most read

    1. Nick Gibb: 'Now is a good time to become a teacher'
    2. 'Teachers are grown-ups, not children – and schools would be a better pl...
    3. Open evenings: No place like ordinary school life
    4. The education system would fall over without many hours of teacher overt...
    5. Too many heads lack the courage of their convictions on school disciplin...
    6. Progress 8: What you need to know
    7. 'Eleven is too young for secondary school. Children need to be left to b...
    8. Neuroscience should be taught to all teachers to help pupils learn, acad...
    9. How to help your struggling readers and writers
    10. 'It is time to stop dumbing down vocabulary in primary maths'

    Breaking news

    THE world university rankings by education

    Oxford University beats UCL Institute of Education in research rankings

    4th October 2017 at 14:02
    robot teacher

    Robots as teaching assistants in primary schools 'will become routine'

    4th October 2017 at 14:02
    The Prime Minister promised to continue with the free schools programme.

    What Theresa May had to say about schools in her Conservative Party conference speech

    4th October 2017 at 12:37
    University

    Independent school pupils feel more prepared for university than state-educated peers, survey finds

    4th October 2017 at 00:02
    Nick Gibb

    Nick Gibb: Policymakers 'put too much pressure on heads to pass floor standards'

    3rd October 2017 at 20:24

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now