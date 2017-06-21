'The little boy who served Swiss roll to John F Kennedy': the class book review

Title: Patrick and the President

Author: Ryan Tubridy

Illustrator: PJ Lynch

Publisher: Walker Books

Teacher and pupil review

When I first saw the book Patrick and the President, I was struck by two things: the beauty of the life-like illustrations and the challenging subject matter for infant children.

This is a story about President John F Kennedy and the return visit he made to his ancestral home in Ireland in 1963. Yet this story is told through the eyes of a young boy, Patrick, who is caught up in the excitement of an important visitor coming to town.

As the children looked at the front cover, Abi wanted to know if the boy and the man in the picture (Patrick and the president) were father and son, while Holly questioned whether or not this story was true. A brief discussion followed about the role of a president, and a few children were aware of Donald Trump’s recent presidential election victory in the US.

The children quickly made sense of the context of the story by applying it to their own experiences and understanding. Someone commented that the president was like our prime minister, while another suggested that meeting the president was like meeting the Queen.

My fears about the subject matter were unfounded, as Ryan Tubridy’s skilful storytelling made the book flow, and held the children’s interest. With large, realistic illustrations – as Taya summed up: “The pictures look real. I like them” – this book was an enjoyable standalone story, as well as a text that could be used to support a historical study across the primary age range.

Written through the eyes of Patrick, a young boy growing up in Ireland in the 1960s, the book charts the excitement he and his classmates feel when it is announced that the president of the United States is coming to visit their home town.

Patrick and classmates are chosen to be in the choir at the airport when the president arrives, and we share their excitement and laugh at their mythical stories surrounding the prestigious visitor. The revelation that “Carmel Minihan told anyone who would listen that she knew for a fact that the president’s car was as long as two houses,” was accompanied by an illustration of Carmel with her arms flung out wide to emphasise the car’s size, prompting much laughter from the children.

Slicing cake for the president

Patrick also has the chance to help to serve tea to the president later in the day. He is given the task of cutting the jam Swiss roll into six even slices: something he takes very seriously and regularly practises prior to the visit.

The story builds to a climax – as George noted: “It is making me a bit nervous. I know something is going to happen but I am not sure what!” But, after the disappointment of not meeting the president at the airport, Patrick finally gets to fulfil his dream by shaking Kennedy’s hand as he offers him a piece of perfectly sliced Swiss roll.

Isabella summed up the feelings of her peers at the end of the story: “That was very exciting. Patrick had a second chance.”

“He looked very nervous, though,” replied Sophia.

The children were engrossed by the story. They quickly identified with Patrick and could understand how he was feeling as the story unfolded. The children also touched on the historical setting of the story – there are lots of opportunities to use both the text and illustration to make historical comparisons between the lives of children in the 1960s and those of children in 2017.

Isobel noted: “We have one of those radios in our garage,” while Wills asked: “Can you buy those radios today?”

'A bit old'

Thomas wanted to know how long you could be president for, adding: “My aunty might remember this visit – she is 70.”

George questioned how the author could remember things from so long ago, and we quickly made a link to the recent work the class had been doing about Neil Armstrong’s landing on the moon and the sources of historical evidence available.

Despite my initial reservations about the subject, the children enjoyed the way the story was told, and the accompanying pictures. “He is a very good illustrator – the pictures are fabulous,” said George.

Patrick and the President, as well as being a quirky and enjoyable story, provides lots of opportunities to explore the past in a meaningful way for young children. In the back of the book, after the story is finished, there is a section with real photographs and a chronology of President Kennedy’s visit to Ireland in 1963: a useful primary resource for further study.

However, I think Holly summed up the feeling of the class: “I thought it was good, but it was a bit old, and the pictures look a bit old.”

Jane Flood is Reception teacher at Copythorne CE Infant School in Southampton

If you or your class would like to write a review for Tes, please contact Adi Bloom on adi.bloom@tesglobal.com

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook