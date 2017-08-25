Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Loathing for Teach First can even be found on dating apps...'

    Oliver Beach
    25th August 2017 at 15:15
    This former Teach First teacher discovers that evidence of the divisions within the profession can be found in the most unlikely places. Here he urges teachers to put aside their differences...

    As the end of the summer holiday beckons, teachers across the country will be thinking about the attitudes that they want their students to exhibit over the coming year; for example, their approach to learning, each other and their community. They should also be thinking about their attitudes towards their colleagues and, indeed, the teaching community: but it is here that division is omnipresent.

    How do I know? I’m no longer a teacher, and no longer witness the inner workings of the staffroom on a daily basis. Despite my absence from the cut and thrust, I recently discovered that teacher discord can be found in the strangest of places. On this occasion, dating apps.

    Last week I was embroiled in quite a disturbing conversation with a teacher – a senior leader,  no less – on one of the less than salubrious platforms. At first, his profile seemed nice: he was objectively attractive and he ticked some of my mothers boxes. And then he told me that he hated Teach First, rejected all Teach First job applications and destroyed Teach Firstin a recent academic paper.

    Folks, we have a problem.

    I’m not going to take a side, that would be too obvious. I am, however, going to propound the notion that we need to quash this type of division within the profession.

    Firstly, it is essential that we acknowledge that division exists – only once we’ve done that can we look at moving education forward.

    During the conversation on my dating app, I was wondering why he harboured such resentment. I cant think of another profession where cross-training programme vitriol might exist, or any rationale for it. I know that the branding of Teach First stirred debate initially, as well as the idea of parachuting "high-flying graduates" into classrooms after six weeks – but I had been under the impression that these issues have been resolved.

    I want to be clear, also, that I dont think there is a hierarchy or variance in the quality of routes into the profession. Some apply for Teach First, some dont. All want to make a difference.

    'Teachers all want to achieve the same thing'

    And that’s the point. Everyone wants to achieve the same thing: deliver quality education, inspire young people and set them on the road to success, regardless of their background. The best way to get there: do it together.

    Whether it’s challenging the government to increase school budgets, fighting for better pay, collaborating on resource creation or supporting the development of teachers, teachers must do it hand-in-hand no matter how their journey into the profession started. They must hire one another based on their commitment to achieving the best outcomes, and track record – and not discriminate on their entry route of choice.

    The conversation I had caused frustration at first – this rivalry or condemnation must end – and then real interest. We must not automatically cast aside those with views that don't match our own. We must first seek to understand them. Within teaching, the barriers that might exist must be broken down in order to move the profession and the young people forward.

    With this guy though, I dont think its love, so Ill just keep on swiping.

    Oliver Beach is a former inner-city teacher, Teach First ambassador and star of the BBC show Tough Young Teachers. He tweets @olivermbeach

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Programme involving Teach First and two other government backed teacher training schemes has 'no impact' on attainment

    7th July 2017 at 00:01

    Teach First in Scotland: divisive or inclusive?

    16th June 2017 at 00:00
     

    Russell Hobby appointed Teach First chief executive

    18th May 2017 at 16:49

    Teach First: 'Pay new teachers more and write off their debt'

    8th May 2017 at 12:42

    Most read

    1. Four things that stopped students getting top grades in English GCSE – a...
    2. GCSE results 2017: Top grades and 'pass' rates drop as tougher exams mak...
    3. GCSE Results Day 2017: Live
    4. GCSE results 2017: Exam boards defend maths paper where 18 per cent equa...
    5. Headteachers fear tomorrow's GCSE results will leave them in the job queue
    6. GCSE results 2017: Six key points
    7. ‘These GCSE results show that free schools are flourishing – they are Mi...
    8. Seven magic mental health questions every teacher should know
    9. GCSE results 2017: Schools with 'good' English departments query unexpec...
    10. New GCSE ‘pass’ lowered from grade 5 to 4 in DfE U-turn

    Breaking news

    Podcast mic

    The Tes podcast: GCSE results 2017

    25th August 2017 at 13:38
    The panel found that Alan Prince's actions "effectively amounts to cheating".

    Banned: Head who changed Sats papers to retain 'outstanding' rating

    25th August 2017 at 12:55
    Gender pay gap

    Exclusive: 'Disturbing' gender pay gap in headteacher salaries

    25th August 2017 at 05:04

    Attainment rate falls as new qualifications struggle for credibility

    25th August 2017 at 00:02
    The RCN raised concerns about the number of school nurses.

    Pupils 'put at risk by falling number of school nurses'

    25th August 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now