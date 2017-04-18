Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    'The London media have always been keen on portraying remote coastal communities as stupid, feckless and feral'

    Stephen Petty
    18th April 2017 at 13:00
    'The brighter face of Broadchurch'
    One head of humanities imagines the response of a headteacher setting out his hopes of presenting the “brighter face of Broadchurch” after a difficult few weeks for the remote coastal town

    Dear Parents and Friends of the School, 

    It’s always unsettling for our young people when our whole community comes repeatedly under the national spotlight in high-profile criminal investigations. So I would first like to pay tribute to all the staff and students who have struggled so nobly to try to keep our school on an even keel during another difficult few weeks.

    The London-based media have always been keen on portraying remote coastal communities as a bit stupid, feckless and feral. Given the especially unfortunate sequence of events in our own particular town they have predictably gone a step further and sought to criminalise our whole community.

    Broadchurch born and bred

    The impression the world is given is that everyone in this town (every male, especially) is weak, secretive and immoral and that our relationships are consequently more bleak, brutish and loveless than those experienced by the average Broadchurch seagull.

    The truth, of course, is that most of us living here are completely honest, decent, intelligent people. (I, for one, am proud to say that I am a Broadchurch man, born and bred.)

    We are, in the words of that blonde woman up in Westminster, not bigoted simpletons but simply “ordinary working-class people”. We are “just about managings” rather than just-about-murderings. 

    (Mind you, sayin’ that, anyone ‘round here who starts going on again about setting up one of her “free” friggin’ “grammar schools” and I’ll blow their bloody brains out.) [Sorry, I lost it just for a moment there. Carol, take that last bit out please, darlin’, before you put this online.]

    Anyway, despite some in our community’s very occasional lapses into heinous crime, we intend in this new term to do all we can at the school to encourage our youngsters to take pride in their local heritage and challenge the media stereotyping.

    I know this is a matter that our prestigious academy chain, Midsomer Mergers, is very keen to help us with. Our school is bristling with youthful energy, creativity and talent and we shall be doing all we can to present to the world the “brighter face of Broadchurch”. 

    Admittedly, it’s not going to be easy. A culture of hostility and negativity has inevitably spread through the town over the past few years.

    For instance, in line with many other cash-strapped headteachers, I recently sent a letter home to all parents requesting a voluntary contribution to school funding.

    Keeping tabs

    Unfortunately, this appeal does not appear to have been well received. The amount collected is still in single digits – and I am sorry to report that a number of the replies have been less than positive, in some cases rather worse than that. Some of those replies are now in the hands of the police. 

    I have also received a number of unkind emails from parents demanding that their child should no longer be taught by kindly science teacher, Mr Winterman. In fact, if I had a pound for every time I’ve heard him described as “creepy” the said budget problem would disappear overnight!

    All right, Mr W may have been a little unwise to snoop on his ex-wife by getting a former student to install spyware on her computer, but who among us hasn’t kept tabs on one of our ex-wives now and again, let’s face it?  I certainly have. 

    The road ahead is not going to be a smooth one, particularly for students about to take their exams.

    Given the last few months, I don’t hold out too much hope for our “Progress 8” score this time round, though it would be nice if the “Broadchurch Echo” didn’t opt again – come results day – for that cheap “Regress 8” headline coupled with that picture of about 50 of our kids all giving the thumbs down.

    We also need to have a think about changing the school motto – I can't help but think that "Life's a beach" needs a rethink.   

    Stephen Petty is head of humanities at Lord Williams’s School in Thame, Oxfordshire. For more from Stephen, see his back catalogue

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Most read

    1. Older teachers’ careers destroyed “for the sake of saving a few bucks”
    2. Teachers 'bullied' into holding revision sessions for 'lazy students'
    3. Teachers could take national strike action over 'unsustainable' workload
    4. Teacher stress 'causing relationships to break down'
    5. Teachers given 'crackers', impossible to meet, performance targets
    6. What the general election will mean for education
    7. Teaching is bad for your health…but it doesn’t have to be that way
    8. NUT vote threatens national strike over teachers' pay
    9. ‘Politicians need to remember that education is about more than just gra...
    10. Teachers doing unnecessary marking to appease 'moaning' parents

    Breaking news

    School admissions

    Proportion of children getting place at their preferred primary school rises, analysis finds

    18th April 2017 at 18:03
    Polling

    General election will give schools an 'organisational headache'

    18th April 2017 at 15:46
    Kevin Courtney

    NUT will 'break' primary assessment unless Sats are changed, says Courtney

    18th April 2017 at 13:11
    Theresa May

    What the general election will mean for education

    18th April 2017 at 12:19
    Teachers' pay

    NUT vote threatens national strike over teachers' pay

    17th April 2017 at 17:20

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today