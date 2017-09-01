Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'The looming crisis in secondary education has rarely been bigger'

    Ed Dorrell
    1st September 2017 at 18:01
    recruitment crisis, Pisa, andreas schleicher,
    The DfE might be focussing its efforts on social mobility, but there are less prosaic problems – especially in secondary education – that need resolving first

    As the start of term looms large, two staggeringly bad bits of data emerge for the Department for Education. Taken together, they are a stark reminder of the growing crisis faced by secondary schools.

    First up, yesterday afternoon, came news that the number of applications for teacher training is 10 per cent down on last year. This suggests that the recruitment crunch is worsening – a scenario that many school leaders would have thought impossible such are the shortages already being felt.

    Then, this morning, a new analysis from the Local Government Association suggesting the surge in pupils is about to crash over the secondary sector with spectacular consequences.

    The LGA said its analysis of DfE data and local pupil forecasts suggests 125,000 children face missing out on a secondary school place by the 2022-23 academic year. Not unreasonably, it suggested that one solution would be to give councils the right to force academies and free schools to expand.

    Shocking secondary education

    Both new analyses were wholly predictable; both are shocking nonetheless. Together, they represent a potential catastrophe for secondary school leaders – all at a time when budgets continue to shrink (despite what the DfE says). 

    To be clear, there are chunks of the country (not restricted to London) that are now staring down the barrel of portable cabins being piled into playgrounds filled with maths classes being taught by geography graduates.

    So while education secretary Justine Greening’s new-look DfE is busy preparing itself for a fresh push both on social mobility – don’t forget those opportunity areas – and school funding, it would be good for the sector to be reassured that teacher supply, teacher retention and pupil places are priorities one, two and three.

    Neither teacher recruitment, nor places planning is politically sexy, but unless these twin crises are resolved, the rest is just window dressing.

    Ed Dorrell is head of content at Tes. He tweets @Ed_Dorrell

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Warning of ‘major’ teacher recruitment crisis as trainee numbers fall by 10 per cent

    31st August 2017 at 14:55

    'The teaching profession is in crisis. We need a national plan. Instead we have THIS government'

    8th August 2017 at 13:48

    'Continuing the 1 per cent pay cap for teachers will only exacerbate the already raging retention crisis'

    11th July 2017 at 12:11

    Teacher shortage crisis deepens, new DfE figures show

    22nd June 2017 at 10:09

    Most read

    1. 'Never forget that your home isn't an extension of your classroom' – new...
    2. Sats: 2017 primary progress floor standards revealed
    3. Six steps to better working walls in primary maths
    4. GCSEs: What can we learn from the English examiner reports?
    5. 'This year needs to be the final battle of the classroom novelty station...
    6. Headteacher who confined primary pupils to 'solitary confinement’ almost...
    7. Mr Bispham reviews: ‘Without pause, Educating Greater Manchester arrives...
    8. 'The KS2 progress data overshadows the other fantastic work of primaries'
    9. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    10. Warning of ‘major’ teacher recruitment crisis as trainee numbers fall by...

    Breaking news

    a level, as levels, attainment, grades, leaving, education datalab, sixth formers, schools

    More than 20k pupils leave school sixth-forms before end of A-level courses

    1st September 2017 at 18:59
    Podcast

    The Tes podcast: Joe Wicks, the National Education Union and school lunches

    1st September 2017 at 17:49
    workload, teachers, headteachers, senior leaders, ofsted, inspection, sean harford, director of education, schools watchdog

    Exclusive: Ofsted to ask headteachers how they plan to reduce teachers' workload

    1st September 2017 at 17:32
    Nicky Morgan has written a book about character education.

    Exclusive: Funding and workload are no barriers to character education, Nicky Morgan tells teachers

    1st September 2017 at 16:19
    Cheat

    Head who falsified Sats papers is struck off

    1st September 2017 at 14:42

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now