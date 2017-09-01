'The looming crisis in secondary education has rarely been bigger'

As the start of term looms large, two staggeringly bad bits of data emerge for the Department for Education. Taken together, they are a stark reminder of the growing crisis faced by secondary schools.

First up, yesterday afternoon, came news that the number of applications for teacher training is 10 per cent down on last year. This suggests that the recruitment crunch is worsening – a scenario that many school leaders would have thought impossible such are the shortages already being felt.

Then, this morning, a new analysis from the Local Government Association suggesting the surge in pupils is about to crash over the secondary sector with spectacular consequences.

The LGA said its analysis of DfE data and local pupil forecasts suggests 125,000 children face missing out on a secondary school place by the 2022-23 academic year. Not unreasonably, it suggested that one solution would be to give councils the right to force academies and free schools to expand.

Shocking secondary education

Both new analyses were wholly predictable; both are shocking nonetheless. Together, they represent a potential catastrophe for secondary school leaders – all at a time when budgets continue to shrink (despite what the DfE says).

To be clear, there are chunks of the country (not restricted to London) that are now staring down the barrel of portable cabins being piled into playgrounds filled with maths classes being taught by geography graduates.

So while education secretary Justine Greening’s new-look DfE is busy preparing itself for a fresh push both on social mobility – don’t forget those opportunity areas – and school funding, it would be good for the sector to be reassured that teacher supply, teacher retention and pupil places are priorities one, two and three.

Neither teacher recruitment, nor places planning is politically sexy, but unless these twin crises are resolved, the rest is just window dressing.

Ed Dorrell is head of content at Tes. He tweets @Ed_Dorrell