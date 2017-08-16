Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    MATs are taking us back to the bad old days

    Tim Brighouse
    18th August 2017 at 00:00
    Multi-academy trusts are pooling schools’ budgets and then forcing them to turn up, cap in hand – it is reminiscent of the worst of the old-style LEAs

    Whoever would have thought that we would return to a day when schools were so dependent on a local authority that any budgetary decision – from staffing to loo rolls – would require sign-off from on high?

    And yet this incredible situation is precisely where some schools tied into multi-academy trusts find themselves.

    E-Act, for example, is typical of the growing number of such organisations that pool individual school budgets, inviting schools to set out their wish-list for spending before deciding what they can each have.

    (Quite what the school governors’ role in the process is remains unclear – although it’s worth remembering that in 2016 E-Act looked to abolish the governors’ function altogether.)

    Back to the future

    This pooling of budgets and then forcing schools to act as supplicants for what they need is an accelerating trend: one thinktank reported recently that, in a survey of MATs, more than a third either had this process or were actively thinking about it.

    I have even heard of one MAT asking each school to save £5,000 – presumably as a “clawback” to pay for bad central budgetary control.

    This really is a case of “back to the future”. It is deeply reminiscent of the worst of old-style LEAs, which often prided themselves on having one sub-committee acting as the governing body for all their primary schools.

    The CEO or his – they were all males – staff decided where teachers taught and how much would be spent in each school on books, materials and lavatory rolls. When I first wrote an article in 1979 advocating that every school should have its own governing body, my contemporaries made me a pariah.

    So when the Local Management of Schools reforms emerged in the late 1980s, I was delighted they required by law that schools have both budgetary freedoms and their own governors. These advances in school autonomy are now being put at risk by the behaviour of a small but growing number of MATs, which appear unwilling either to be open about individual school budgets or to content themselves with a percentage top-slice (say 3-4 per cent). Headteachers within these MATs are not in a position to protest, particularly if they don’t have the support of a governing body with proper powers.

    No democratic restraint

    Before widespread academisation, at least the elected councillors brought the “bright light of ordinariness” to illuminate bad practices by overmighty officers. No such democratic restraint exists in the world of MATs, where the danger is that some are guilty of paternalism or nepotism. Moreover, Department for Education officials seem content to overlook such considerations in the interests of “what works”. Yet surely by now they have had their fingers burned by financial mismanagement in MATs enough times to be a rather more fussy?

    It is time for Justine Greening, who shows a welcome willingness to look at matters afresh, to ask her officials to consult and set out statutory requirements for MATs analogous to those governing local authorities. If she decides against, there is a real danger that in the helter-skelter of expansion, reminiscent of the wild west, MATs will ape the dodgy practices of the worst in the private sector rather than comply with the best conventions of public service organisations.

    Our children and their families deserve the highest standards of probity in their schooling.

    Sir Tim Brighouse is a former schools commissioner for London

    Most read

    1. 'Bored' teachers sign up to cheat on partners during holidays
    2. Teachers 'lose thousands of pounds' because of benefits changes
    3. Results day: 'When everyone forgets that it was the student who sat the ...
    4. 'After sitting 28 GCSE papers in four weeks, I was left thinking, "What ...
    5. A-level results 2017: Top A* grades reach record high - but drop in refo...
    6. GCSE and A-level grade boundaries' publication delayed to prevent pupil ...
    7. Teacher banned for giving pupils answers during Sats test
    8. How to celebrate a good A-level and GCSE results day
    9. A-level results 2017: Malala wins a place at Oxford with three As
    10. 'Teaching is for humans who know they’re human – this is all too easy to...

    Breaking news

    Scotland's new chief inspector wants to get ‘closer to the action’

    18th August 2017 at 00:03
    Exam results day

    LIVE: A-level results day

    17th August 2017 at 14:45
    Donald Trump

    A-level results 2017: Politics entries surge by 12.8 per cent

    17th August 2017 at 14:35
    a level results day 2017, cotham school, bristol, sixth formers, university, higher education, ucas, results, a levels

    A-level results 2017: 'It showed me that hard work reflects on your grades'

    17th August 2017 at 12:26
    Malala

    A-level results 2017: Malala wins a place at Oxford with three As

    17th August 2017 at 11:13

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now