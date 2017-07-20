Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Medieval adventure that swingeth rather than strolleth: the class book review

    Jo Clarke
    21st July 2017 at 08:02
    the secret diary of john drawbridge, philip ardagh, national trust, nosy crow, book review
    It takes a lot to be a medieval knight. You need to know how to hold a lance on horseback, and how to defend a castle against marauders. This book presents the challenges of the job with humour, our reviewers say

    Title: The Secret Diary of John Drawbridge: Medieval Knight in Training
    Author: Philip Ardagh
    Illustrator: Jamie Littler
    Publisher: Nosy Crow

    Teacher review

    The Secret Diary of John Drawbridge is the first book in an exciting new series from Philip Ardagh and Jamie Littler. The series takes us back in time to different periods of history. We learn more about the lives of children as their experiences unfold through these humorous and interesting secret diaries.

    John Drawbridge has moved to Widemoat Castle to become a knight, and he has a lot to learn. How to charge with a lance on horseback without falling off. Why there are cross-shaped windows in the tower, and why the spiral staircases always go up in a clockwise direction. You need all of this and much more to learn how to defend a castle against invading parties.

    And soon John’s newly acquired skills are put to the test, when the castle is attacked by an invading Welsh party. Can John foil their plot before it’s too late?

    the secret diary of john drawbridge, philip ardagh, national trust, nosy crow, book review

    This book is a joy to read, from start to finish. Stuffed full of fascinating and sometimes gruesome facts, it is guaranteed to keep children turning the pages as they join John on his journey to becoming a knight. Philip Ardagh’s marvellous humour is perfectly complemented by Jamie Littler’s hilarious illustrations.

    I’m passionate about the importance of allowing children access to highly illustrated books, and for me, this book is perfect for encouraging newly confident and reluctant readers. I think this brilliant book is an excellent way to engage children, and to encourage a love of learning about history.

    Jo Clarke is school librarian at Whitchurch Church of England Primary in Hampshire. She writes a book blog, and tweets as @bookloverJo

    Pupil reviews

    ‘Falconry, castles and chivalry’

    There are four main characters. John, the hero, who is rather brave. Cadwallon, who is a Welsh boy. Tobias De Witt, who tries to let the Welsh soldiers into Widemoat Castle. Finally, it’s Martin who helps Tobias let the solders in – also he has a pet rat called Rat.

    I give this book a five-star rating because I like the old language. Here are some words John Drawbridge used: "thou", "thee", "strolleth" and "swingeth".

    This book is suitable for children between 7 and 10, because it is funny and informative with great illustrations. You might enjoy this book if you like tales of falconry, castles and chivalry.

    Owen, age 8
     

    ‘Good use of descriptive words’

    This book has a lot of olden-day language which I really like.

    In this book, there is quite a sad bit (plot-spoiler alert) when Doug the kennel boy dies in the Great War. But at the end, John Drawbridge marries his crush and that is really sweet.

    I like the good use of descriptive words and interesting language, and the sign reading “Only the Facts are True”. I would recommend this book for adventurous readers.

    Evie, age 8


    ‘Battle and trebuchet’

    I enjoyed reading John’s diary and learning how he became a knight.

    My favourite part of this book was the battle and the trebuchet getting spotted. The illustrations are really impressive throughout the book.

    Charlie, age 8


    ‘Informative, descriptive and funny’

    I really enjoyed reading this book. It is informative, descriptive and very funny.

    The story is about a boy named John Drawbridge, who goes to train as a knight at a place called Widemoat Castle. He gets caught up in a deadly war between the Welsh and the English.

    It is also very interesting because at the bottom of most pages there are facts about medieval times. I would recommend it people who like history and perhaps humour.

    Archie, age 8


    ‘Lots of historical facts’

    The book is FAB because as well as being a really fun story, you can learn lots of historical facts.

    I really enjoyed reading it and would rate it five out of five.

    Dylan, age 8

     

    If you or your class would like to write a review for Tes, please contact Adi Bloom on adi.bloom@tesglobal.com

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Pirates, airships and steampunk fantasy: the class book review

    7th July 2017 at 08:02

    TV historian takes liberties with Victorian history: the class book review

    17th March 2017 at 08:03

    Magic, trickery and the crown jewels: the class book review

    24th February 2017 at 08:04

    'Sherlock Holmes gives clues along the way': the class book review

    2nd December 2016 at 08:02

    'The James Bond of the rabbit world': the class book review

    21st October 2016 at 08:01

    Most read

    1. Sats: Prepare for 'secure-fit' writing assessments to be scrapped soon, ...
    2. WATCH: The video about the wonders of teaching that's got the internet t...
    3. Ex-teacher Emma Hardy warns against schools becoming 'learning factories...
    4. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    5. Government approves just one maths mastery textbook
    6. What is driving so many young teachers out of the profession?
    7. Progress 8 methodology to change next year after angry school leaders ra...
    8. Exclusive: Justine Greening confirms 90 per cent EBacc target to be push...
    9. Sats: Writing assessment changes need time 'to bed in', says Greening
    10. Sats: Fewer than one in four pupils reach expected standard in science

    Breaking news

    University

    Exclusive: Private university launches ‘first knowledge-based PGCE’

    21st July 2017 at 06:01
    Robert Halfon, chair of the Commons Education Select Committee.

    Robert Halfon: 'I want the whole of the committee’s work – everything – to link back to social justice'

    21st July 2017 at 05:02
    Peer on peer abuse

    Exclusive: Almost half of councils provide no guidance on sexual assaults by pupils

    21st July 2017 at 04:03
    Many children's goal is "simply to survive their education"

    Scottish schools blighted by “prejudice, bullying and sexual harassment”, says report

    21st July 2017 at 00:01
    maths smith report

    Smith report: Maths to 18 is 'unrealistic' owing to teacher shortages

    20th July 2017 at 18:10

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now