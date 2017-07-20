Medieval adventure that swingeth rather than strolleth: the class book review

Title: The Secret Diary of John Drawbridge: Medieval Knight in Training

Author: Philip Ardagh

Illustrator: Jamie Littler

Publisher: Nosy Crow

Teacher review

The Secret Diary of John Drawbridge is the first book in an exciting new series from Philip Ardagh and Jamie Littler. The series takes us back in time to different periods of history. We learn more about the lives of children as their experiences unfold through these humorous and interesting secret diaries.

John Drawbridge has moved to Widemoat Castle to become a knight, and he has a lot to learn. How to charge with a lance on horseback without falling off. Why there are cross-shaped windows in the tower, and why the spiral staircases always go up in a clockwise direction. You need all of this and much more to learn how to defend a castle against invading parties.

And soon John’s newly acquired skills are put to the test, when the castle is attacked by an invading Welsh party. Can John foil their plot before it’s too late?

This book is a joy to read, from start to finish. Stuffed full of fascinating and sometimes gruesome facts, it is guaranteed to keep children turning the pages as they join John on his journey to becoming a knight. Philip Ardagh’s marvellous humour is perfectly complemented by Jamie Littler’s hilarious illustrations.

I’m passionate about the importance of allowing children access to highly illustrated books, and for me, this book is perfect for encouraging newly confident and reluctant readers. I think this brilliant book is an excellent way to engage children, and to encourage a love of learning about history.

Jo Clarke is school librarian at Whitchurch Church of England Primary in Hampshire. She writes a book blog, and tweets as @bookloverJo

Pupil reviews

‘Falconry, castles and chivalry’

There are four main characters. John, the hero, who is rather brave. Cadwallon, who is a Welsh boy. Tobias De Witt, who tries to let the Welsh soldiers into Widemoat Castle. Finally, it’s Martin who helps Tobias let the solders in – also he has a pet rat called Rat.

I give this book a five-star rating because I like the old language. Here are some words John Drawbridge used: "thou", "thee", "strolleth" and "swingeth".

This book is suitable for children between 7 and 10, because it is funny and informative with great illustrations. You might enjoy this book if you like tales of falconry, castles and chivalry.

Owen, age 8



‘Good use of descriptive words’

This book has a lot of olden-day language which I really like.

In this book, there is quite a sad bit (plot-spoiler alert) when Doug the kennel boy dies in the Great War. But at the end, John Drawbridge marries his crush and that is really sweet.

I like the good use of descriptive words and interesting language, and the sign reading “Only the Facts are True”. I would recommend this book for adventurous readers.

Evie, age 8



‘Battle and trebuchet’

I enjoyed reading John’s diary and learning how he became a knight.

My favourite part of this book was the battle and the trebuchet getting spotted. The illustrations are really impressive throughout the book.

Charlie, age 8



‘Informative, descriptive and funny’

I really enjoyed reading this book. It is informative, descriptive and very funny.

The story is about a boy named John Drawbridge, who goes to train as a knight at a place called Widemoat Castle. He gets caught up in a deadly war between the Welsh and the English.

It is also very interesting because at the bottom of most pages there are facts about medieval times. I would recommend it people who like history and perhaps humour.

Archie, age 8



‘Lots of historical facts’

The book is FAB because as well as being a really fun story, you can learn lots of historical facts.

I really enjoyed reading it and would rate it five out of five.

Dylan, age 8

