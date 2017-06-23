Meet Joe – the character exam boards can't get enough of

I felt for poor “Roger”, the unsuspecting subject of one of the GCSE science questions a few days ago. Thousands of students were informed that Roger had just urinated (we were not told where), and the nation’s young minds were then asked to calculate changes to the concentration levels in Roger’s urine over time.

Nor I suspect, did Roger welcome everyone being told that this had followed a large amount of wine. Roger surely deserves better than this shabby, tabloid-style exposure.

Similarly, my sympathies last year were with a couple in a GCSE biology question called Harold and Hilda. Given that any pair called Harold and Hilda must surely have reached a ripe old age by now, I doubt if either of them welcomed the following red-top revelation: “Hilda is pregnant and Harold is the father of the unborn baby”.

Note the slight hint there, too, that there was some initial doubt over the paternity, probably upsetting “Hilda” no end. What right do exam boards have to trample over people’s lives in such a way?

But the exam character I feel most sorry for is poor, simple, put-upon Joe. He is in questions all over the place – in every feasible subject, a favourite of every exam board at all levels.

The man must be physically and mentally exhausted, his self-esteem shot to pieces years after years of being portrayed as the hapless guy in need of advice, or as the hopeless student who needs correcting.

GCSE Maths candidates, for instance, even had to advise the clueless Joe over what sort of time he would need to leave home to catch his aeroplane. In another maths paper, Joe paid a fortune for some solar panels even though he had no idea what kind of return he might get from the investment.

Testing times for Joe

Elsewhere, we see Joe apparently transfixed on a diving board, trying to work out how long it will take for him to land in the water. In other situations, he has even struggled to work out the price of apples compared to bananas. No wonder we find the same Joe undergoing some kind of therapy in a biology exam, counting mayfly nymphs.

Exam-paper Joe seems similarly hapless when pursuing his multifarious careers. We come across him driving a gritter for a local council – where he hopelessly miscalculates the regularity of his gritting, obviously.

Other exam questions see him fitting kitchens, training a girls’ 4 x 100-metre relay team, selling designer t-shirts and running a restaurant business (naturally, all his business ventures are always in trouble). We also meet him putting up various lengths of fencing.

A thoroughly damning scatter graph reveals that Joe takes nearly three hours to erect a tiny two-metre fence and that his productivity scarcely increases with the longer fences. In fairness, Joe is plainly a busy man who is pulled in many directions. In common with most builders, he doubtless disappears for the odd hour or two to get on with his one of his countless other careers and miscalculations.

Then, in a recent health and social care exam, we discover that Joe is 89 and lives with a wife called Linda. Linda, we are told, believes that Joe needs more care, but I wonder if she really knows what he’s up to?

Does she know about the diving, the kitchens or the gritting? Has he told her about the nymphs or the girls’ relay team? Has he perhaps been secretly moving into another question and meeting Hilda? In which case the issue of paternity, could, after all be raised...

Stephen Petty is head of humanities at Lord Williams’s School in Thame, Oxfordshire. For more from Stephen, see his back catalogue

