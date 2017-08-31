Mr Bispham reviews: ‘Without pause, Educating Greater Manchester arrives on our screens at breakneck speed’

As teachers up and down the country struggle to sleep, tossing and turning at the thought of another year of school life, Channel 4, after a two-year hiatus, returns with the tonic like Educating… series.

This time we are heading to Harrop Fold School in Greater Manchester and another inspiring group of staff and students to motivate those of us who are struggling to come to terms with the end of a long and slow summer.

Perhaps the most exciting things about this series become clear in the opening credits: the new insight into the home lives of the pupils appearing in the documentary. This is a step into the unknown for the programme and probably designed to contextualise the situations further. I am a little concerned this might be a bit too intrusive and I am sure it will not be without controversy. I have often defended the producers of the series as I have seen them work and know how concerned they are about the pupils’ wellbeing, making sure they are protected from the worst elements of being thrust into the public eye.

I was also thrilled that the opening titles suggested the series will be addressing the deeply damaging cuts to education and public services in general and the impact they have in schools. It is a story that needs to be told and humanised in a way that the Educating… series has become so adept at.

Tonight’s opener launched us at break-neck speed into the narrative, with Ms Bland (who dare I say she is anything but) demonstrating her lyrical skill in front of her colleagues. I for one am hoping the words she reads with such gusto were penned by a disgruntled teen and not by her. This sudden opening gets us straight back to what we’ve been missing for two years: the day-to-day warmth and humour of life in secondary schools. Scenes like this are what makes the audience come back year after year and separates the series from other documentaries about schools or fly-on-the-wall shows.

Tonight’s episode broke new ground in its focus on the experiences of children coming into the British school system when they are displaced by war. I think it is easy, even for teachers, to forget the horrors some of these pupils have experienced. We had Rani, a Year 7 boy struggling to adjust to his new reality. We see small snippets of him and his buddy Murad being victimised and side-lined by pupils who simply don’t know better. Hearing Murad’s matter of fact description of his missing father and the horrors of war contrasted with the thoughtless comments of children around him only brought home the issues that these pupils face. I am in awe of these young people and how well they cope in the circumstances and wonder if I would be as strong.

However, our young hero is pulling through with the help of a support network of systems, staff and pupils. Even the mischief he is involved with only adds to the feeling this young man is settling in and establishing himself. Miss Pearce, Jack and Rani (pictured) all played their part in ensuring another textbook example of the documentary’s winning formula.

But then the Manchester terror attacks happen.

The way the produces masterfully bring to life the emotional turmoil of this event was impressive. As a teacher, I was overwhelmed by a wave of empathy for staff and students, as I tried to imagine myself going to school after such a horrific attack, knowing full well some of the students I taught might not come in that day. As someone who had been through the show, I couldn’t help but imagine what the headteacher was thinking on his drive in as well. Sometimes something comes along to remind you that your school is rigged up with nowhere to hide and it puts my concerns at the time into perspective. The worry about the reaction of the students and potential consequences for those of certain backgrounds is equally palpable, but it was great to see the staff being optimistic about the pupils’ resilience.

Most of all we are left after the tragedy with the image of two boys from different parts of the world getting together to enjoy a tea of pizza and chips. What an image to give you hope for the future.

Friends for life indeed.

Joseph Bispham teaches at Forest Gate Community School, and starred in Educating the East End. He worked in politics before moving into teaching @MrBispham

