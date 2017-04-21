Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    'The new superunion is going to have its work cut out battling May’s grammar schools revolution'

    Richard Garner
    22nd April 2017 at 10:01
    Teachers at a protest
    But the National Education Union will more than likely inherit some of the NUT’s more combative spirit, writes a high-profile education journalist

    There was a kind of an end-of-term atmosphere at the first of the three major teacher union conferences this Easter.

    As I arrived at the ATL conference in Liverpool, I soon became aware of quite a number of prominent NUT members sitting around, chatting without that sense of urgency they normally show about trying to get their motions through conference.

    They were, of course, sitting in on the ATL conference – the union with which they will join up next year to form a new "superunion", the National Education Union – to see what they have let themselves in for.

    "There's no real passion on the conference floor," said one. Of course, he's right: ATL conferences are not littered with earnestly sought points of order during debates and ceaseless calls for action "up to and including strike action" to further a policy.

    It will be interesting to see what effect the coming together of the two unions will have – will ATL's more moderate membership act as a brake on the larger NUT or will they just get swallowed up by the bigger beast in the merger?

    I suspect NEU conferences will be more passionate affairs than the ATL conferences. There will be calls for action and, yes, these endless points of order. But the true impact will be known when we see the results of any ballots on strike action that the new union calls for.

    This season's conferences are the last of their kind. Next year there will still be two separate conferences but they will be operating as two different wings of the same union. It won’t be until the following year, 2019, when we see the first fully fledged conference of the new union.

    So we will have to wait and see what the effect will be. In the meantime, the concerns expressed at the conferences were predictable – anger at the impact of austerity cuts in the classroom (the Department for Education's insistence that record amounts of money are being spent on education does not really address the point of increasing pupil numbers and rising national insurance and pension contributions), and opposition to Theresa May's grammar school proposals.

    In the case of the former, the threat of a one-day national strike was held out at the NUT conference amidst talk of schools losing as much as £180,000 from their budgets and rising class sizes.

    In the case of the latter, of course the policy moves into the long grass now to be put forward in the next Parliament following May's decision to call a general election.

    I have always thought that was a more dangerous option: assuming a Conservative victory, she will be able to force it through the Commons and the Lords as a manifesto commitment. She would most likely have been defeated by a backbench revolt in this Parliament.

    The NEU is going to have its work cut out.

    One school hits a boundary

    I actually took a break at Easter after 38 consecutive NUT conferences – preferring to indulge in my first love, cricket, and found myself toddling off to the Oval on Good Friday (it's where we Middlesex supporters go to when our club is not playing at home in the vain hope that we will see Surrey lose).

    My mind returned to education on walking past a secondary school opposite the ground – Archbishop Tenison's – which was proclaiming to businesses in a large banner that if they wanted to advertise their company they could do worse than contact the school, which would display their advert during the first three weeks of June – when an international world cricket cup is being played at the Oval – in front of thousands of spectators walking past the school gates.

    At least one school, therefore, has found an ingenious method of offsetting the impact of the cuts.

    Richard Garner was education editor of The Independent for 12 years, and before that news editor of Tes. He has been writing about education for more than three decades. 

    To read more columns by Richard, view his back catalogue

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Should ministers fear the teaching unions’ threats?

    21st April 2017 at 00:00
     

    Workload, cuts, Sats and five other key battlegrounds in which classroom unions must prove their mettle

    19th April 2017 at 12:47

    The Tolpuddle Martyrs should inspire unions…

    14th April 2017 at 00:01
     

    Apprenticeship levy will push school budgets to ‘breaking point’, unions warn

    6th April 2017 at 00:03

    Most read

    1. Giving up teaching to take on a headship is senseless
    2. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    3. Teaching is bad for your health…but it doesn’t have to be that way
    4. How to make mixed ability work: Let children take control of the lesson
    5. TES talks to…Linda Graham
    6. 'Teachers are now expected to be social workers, anti-terrorist police, ...
    7. 25 low-cost ways to spend pupil premium and maximise impact as austerity...
    8. Exclusive: £8k for a blind, £2k for a tap; the true cost of PFI
    9. Phonics leads to easier, more accurate, reading, new research finds

    Breaking news

    Grades

    Ofqual rules out rationing top grades for bright pupils taking 'hard' subjects

    21st April 2017 at 15:54
    tim_coulson.jpeg

    Tim Coulson steps down as RSC to head academy trust

    21st April 2017 at 14:33
    Podcast

    General election, union conferences and teacher popularity - the Tes podcast

    21st April 2017 at 13:23
    Jeremy Corbyn

    Corbyn: Children crammed into 'super-sized' classes like sardines

    21st April 2017 at 10:40
    primary loophole closed

    Primary assessment loophole for 'failing' pupils closed

    21st April 2017 at 10:10

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today