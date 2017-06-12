'Nobody should earn more than £200k for running an academy chain. It's an insult to education'

I have never been one to look back on the old days with nostalgia. But the fact is that looking forward is fairly miserable at the moment, and sometimes things in the past were better.

Working in a school that was run by a local authority is a case in point. On the whole, LA staff were known to the schools and had "served their time" before being elevated to the positions they held.

Their experience was well-known and their salaries modest: their credibility was based on these facts. Admittedly, some staff were promoted beyond their ability – but, generally, the system of LA oversight was fair and just.

But what about now? Multi-Academy Trusts, which normally run a relatively small number of schools, too often pay exorbitant salaries. Salaries of well over £200,000 per year for executives in these organisations are far from uncommon.

Have we gone mad? Have we forgotten this is money meant for children? Have we forgotten that average teachers' salaries in the last eight years have gone down by over 10 per cent in real terms?

Where is the evidence to support the idea that such spending on super-inflated salaries has a positive outcome for the children in their care? We have created a bunch of fat cats in education just at a time when we can least afford it, and it is an obscenity.

This is at a time when finances in our schools are inadequate. We have repeatedly been told that core investment is increasing, but the truth is that, with other funding streams being cut and inflation increasing, this isn't accurate.

Cuts are being felt across the school sector. It is galling that at the same time as teacher salaries are frozen, schools are being allowed to fall apart and staff are being laid off, MAT bosses should be taking home vast salaries – sometimes as high as £400,000.

Of course, schools and academy chains need to appoint good people, but this should be possible with realistic remuneration. We are, of course, in a difficult position at the moment with the supply of school leaders. But the fat cat MAT bosses and the way they have been created epitomise the mistakes we have made in the recent past – mindlessly rewarding those at the top of the education pile without paying much attention to their ability to lead the system.

They are an insult to education. We need to stand up and shout about this: there is a danger the academy chains bosses will do to education what the bankers did to the financial system.

The MAT system is ripping the guts out of the school system and taking a big pay-out to do so. I am no longer willing to let this happen – it's time for us to shout about it.

Colin Harris led a school in a deprived area of Portsmouth for more than two decades. His last two Ofsted reports were 'outstanding' across all categories.

