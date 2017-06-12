Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Nobody should earn more than £200k for running an academy chain. It's an insult to education'

    Colin Harris
    12th June 2017 at 15:48
    At a time of funding cuts and pay freezes, the size of the pay packets of certain Multi-Academy Trust CEOs is an obscenity, writes one veteran head

    I have never been one to look back on the old days with nostalgia. But the fact is that looking forward is fairly miserable at the moment, and sometimes things in the past were better.

    Working in a school that was run by a local authority is a case in point. On the whole, LA staff were known to the schools and had "served their time" before being elevated to the positions they held.

    Their experience was well-known and their salaries modest: their credibility was based on these facts. Admittedly, some staff were promoted beyond their ability – but, generally, the system of LA oversight was fair and just.

    But what about now? Multi-Academy Trusts, which normally run a relatively small number of schools, too often pay exorbitant salaries. Salaries of well over £200,000 per year for executives in these organisations are far from uncommon.

    Have we gone mad? Have we forgotten this is money meant for children? Have we forgotten that average teachers' salaries in the last eight years have gone down by over 10 per cent in real terms?

    Where is the evidence to support the idea that such spending on super-inflated salaries has a positive outcome for the children in their care? We have created a bunch of fat cats in education just at a time when we can least afford it, and it is an obscenity.

    This is at a time when finances in our schools are inadequate. We have repeatedly been told that core investment is increasing, but the truth is that, with other funding streams being cut and inflation increasing, this isn't accurate.

    Cuts are being felt across the school sector. It is galling that at the same time as teacher salaries are frozen, schools are being allowed to fall apart and staff are being laid off, MAT bosses should be taking home vast salaries – sometimes as high as £400,000.

    Of course, schools and academy chains need to appoint good people, but this should be possible with realistic remuneration. We are, of course, in a difficult position at the moment with the supply of school leaders. But the fat cat MAT bosses and the way they have been created epitomise the mistakes we have made in the recent past – mindlessly rewarding those at the top of the education pile without paying much attention to their ability to lead the system.

    They are an insult to education. We need to stand up and shout about this: there is a danger the academy chains bosses will do to education what the bankers did to the financial system.

    The MAT system is ripping the guts out of the school system and taking a big pay-out to do so. I am no longer willing to let this happen – it's time for us to shout about it.

    Colin Harris led a school in a deprived area of Portsmouth for more than two decades. His last two Ofsted reports were 'outstanding' across all categories.

    To read more of Colin's articles, visit his back catalogue.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Education spending might be at “record levels” – but that's probably because of the huge salaries of MAT bosses'

    11th April 2017 at 16:50

    The secret deals behind rocketing CEO salaries

    24th March 2017 at 00:00
     

    Academies break pay rules by refusing to reveal salaries

    17th February 2017 at 00:00
     

    Academy heads’ salaries jump by up to £100K in a year

    13th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    Fears of a Brexit 'brain drain' as overseas teaching salaries boosted by weak pound

    29th July 2016 at 17:26

    Most read

    1. Justine Greening re-appointed education secretary in cabinet reshuffle
    2. 'How I minimised marking and reclaimed my weekend'
    3. 'The phonics check is a necessary and important part of teaching childre...
    4. 'Being "out" in school isn’t a choice for me – I feel that I owe it to m...
    5. 'If this election result means one thing for education, it's that plans ...
    6. 'More funding? No new grammar schools? What a Conservative minority gove...
    7. Teachers need to learn to trust research again
    8. Your 10-point checklist for maximising learning time in lessons
    9. General election: Carmichael loses seat and Greening clings on
    10. Exclusive: The virtually impossible task of overturning an Ofsted verdict

    Breaking news

    Nearly half of public don't know whether parents should back teachers or pupils over misbehaviour

    12th June 2017 at 18:16

    Exclusive: Further blow for grammar schools plan as Ark boss speaks out against selection

    12th June 2017 at 17:15

    School life of gifted pupils subject of new BBC documentary

    12th June 2017 at 14:02
    barbara taylor bradford, a woman of substance, author, writing, literacy, girls, school, competition

    Barbara Taylor Bradford searches for next generation of literary bestsellers

    12th June 2017 at 11:19
    Regional schools commissioners made key decisions involving trusts they later got jobs with

    Exclusive: RSCs made key decisions on academy trusts they later joined

    12th June 2017 at 05:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now