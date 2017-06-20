Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Ofsted is as stressful as it can get for teachers. Is that stress level about to be dialled up?'

    Nick Brook
    20th June 2017 at 15:58
    Recent proposals that would change how Ofsted inspects schools risk increasing the pressure felt by those being assessed

    For many school leaders, Ofsted inspections can be one of the most stressful experiences that they are likely to face during their professional lives. Typically, already high stress levels dial up to maximum the moment the call from Ofsted is taken and pretty much remain at that level until at least the end of inspection.

    Now imagine if the process from start to finish took not three days, as is the case now, but well over three weeks. Unfortunately, Ofsted’s consultation on short inspection proposes to do exactly that for a significant number of schools.

    A semi-skimmed alternative to full-fat inspection, short inspections were designed as a light-touch health check on previously good schools. And feedback from school leaders that we’ve spoken to has, on the whole, been very positive.

    In around one in three cases, these short inspections are converted to a full Section 5. This happens when inspectors have been unable to gather sufficient evidence in the short visit to conclude that the school remains good, or occurs when there is reason to think the school may have improved to outstanding or declined. At present, this conversion happens within 48 hours.

    While this process works reasonably well for schools, it is proving to be challenging for Ofsted. To facilitate conversion in one-in-three cases, inspectors need to be poised, ready to descend at a moment’s notice on any one of the schools inspected. And by the sounds of it, inspectors are getting more than a little annoyed at being stood down in two-thirds of cases.

    Ofsted is therefore proposing to extend the period between short and full inspections from a maximum of 48 hours to 15 working days, to provide greater certainty and more notice to the inspection workforce about when they will or will not swoop.

    A race against time

    In potentially solving one problem, by creating greater certainty for inspectors over working patterns, other problems will be created: imagine what will happen in schools that are notified at the end of the short inspection that a full inspection will take place during the next three weeks.

    The bold and the brave headteacher may well say "bring it on, we have nothing to fear". But for many schools, 15 days’ notice would sound the starting pistol in a race to plug holes, fill folders and check processes.

    How many local authorities or academy trusts could resist the chance to provide "input and support"? Stress and anxiety levels will be at fever pitch – for leaders, staff and their families. With workload and pressure already at unmanageable levels, I fear this could and would drive more and more good people from the profession.

    I also fear that Ofsted might well find a bigger problem emerging of perceived inequity in the system. The proposal is that conversion would happen within 15 days – should an inspector be in the area and available then it might well take place much sooner.

    Is it fair that two similar schools might be notified of their vulnerabilities at the same time but have dramatically different periods of time to get their houses in order? I think not.

    So what is the solution? To their credit, in launching this consultation, Ofsted have made absolutely clear that they value and are open to feedback from the sector. The answer must surely lie in reducing the number of short inspections that need to be converted in the first place.

    Perhaps Ofsted needs to look more closely at which schools receive a short inspection. It seems that significantly more short inspections of secondary schools become full inspections, compared to primaries.

    This is worth investigation. It is also worth asking whether inspection needs to be tailored more to each phase of education.

    We are rightly proud of the diversity of provision in the state sector. We should not change the way schools are inspected just because of administrative convenience. It would be best if any changes did not add to the pressure that schools are already under.

    The solution may not be obvious to Ofsted, but the answer cannot result in even more pressure on schools.

    Nick Brook is deputy general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union. He tweets as @nick_brook

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Religious organisations are being paid to inspect their own schools

    20th June 2017 at 13:28

    Schools turn to teachers and snub DfE for education technology advice, survey finds

    20th June 2017 at 11:55

    Unions call for 'urgent' clarity on fire-proof cladding and sprinklers in schools

    20th June 2017 at 11:50

    'We cannot expect nations on the edge of war zones to shoulder the responsibility of educating the world’s refugees alone'

    20th June 2017 at 12:49

    Most read

    1. ‘No marking, no planning’ – could this be the best teaching job ever?
    2. ‘I have been asked to report teachers who fail to control behaviour — bu...
    3. 5 principles for better primary maths teaching
    4. 'Maths mastery makes setting according to ability irrelevant'
    5. 'In contrast to the woeful housing offered to the poorest in society, sc...
    6. 'How I minimised marking and reclaimed my weekend'
    7. Watch: One assistant head’s call to arms on school funding cuts – a mess...
    8. Ofsted warns schools they face greater scrutiny over 'substance' of what...
    9. What to do when the unthinkable happens: dealing with the death of a pupil
    10. Schools asked to wear #GreenForGrenfell

    Breaking news

    David Laws

    David Laws: Government would struggle to drop funding formula

    20th June 2017 at 15:31
    Exam hall

    Exam board Edexcel launches investigation into alleged leak of economics A-level paper

    20th June 2017 at 14:14
    focus.jpg

    School-based research organisation EEF 'held back by dangerous reliance on research companies'

    20th June 2017 at 14:08

    Religious organisations are being paid to inspect their own schools

    20th June 2017 at 13:28

    Schools turn to teachers and snub DfE for education technology advice, survey finds

    20th June 2017 at 11:55

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now