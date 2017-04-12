Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    'Oracy is an underdeveloped skill in the UK ─ here's how to help your primary class speak up'

    Ben Burgess
    13th April 2017 at 15:03
    public speaking
    One primary school teacher outlines the strategies that have helped his class to become confident participants in class discussion and public speaking

    “The name ‘Sudoku’ comes from Japan and consists of the Japanese characters ‘su’, meaning ‘number’, and ‘doku’, meaning ‘simple’,” explained the seven-year-old Chinese boy, in English.

    I was visiting Beijing, observing classroom practice in a variety of schools, when this small but confident young boy strode to the front of his classroom to face his 44 classmates and various strange adults. Not only did he impart his Sudoku wisdom, he also challenged us with various tasks along the way.

    He chose who would answer questions, and then followed that up by asking if a different child agreed with the previous answer.

    This confidence in public speaking and the ability to verbalise understanding was a common factor amongst the children that I observed in China. It was also something that I decided to take back with me to my own school in sunny Blackpool.

    Oracy is an underdeveloped skill in the UK. But as far as I’m concerned, there is no benefit in pupils passively absorbing an abundance of information if they are then unable to verbalise their learning.

    To counter this, our school now gets children to perform regular class talks. Rather than simply bringing a toy or a medal to show to the class, this was about the children preparing, rehearsing and then presenting to their peers.

    Initially, the children lacked confidence; they would mumble and ultimately run out of things to say after a minute. So, we worked with the pupils on how to present information, project their voice, change their expression to keep it interesting and sound confident even when nervous. Now the pupils are engaging their audience, setting follow-up activities and seeking audience participation through questioning.

    'Agree, build on or challenge'

    This learning has been supplemented by introducing more class discussion, with a lot of attention being placed on explaining to the children what makes a good question and on fostering an open and friendly atmosphere in the classroom.

    With the help of the ‘agree, build on or challenge’ technique, children now feel comfortable challenging the opinions of their peers and teacher on topics from fair trade to the merits of rewards. Discussions and debates arise in every area of the curriculum, often from inquisitive questions such as “does a flower even need soil?” or “why do we have stars?”

    To get the whole class involved in the discussion, you can try drawing named lollipop sticks at random. This technique makes every child aware that they must have an opinion ready to share with the class. At this point, the children can then take over the discussion and I merely facilitate the learning by drawing the names.

    Before giving their own opinion, pupils must state if they agree with the previous pupil’s opinion and then either build on what they said or challenge others’ opinions. It’s important that children have the confidence to challenge what they hear, but also to do it in a polite way.

    I don’t want passive learners – I want children who ask questions, challenge peers and are also brave enough to change their own opinions after listening to others.

    Ben Burgess is a primary school teacher and an ex-footballer who played for Hull City and Blackpool
    @benkburgess

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Constructive discussion requires give and take

    22nd March 2013 at 00:00
     

    Citizenship - Making space for discussion

    18th March 2011 at 00:00
     

    Teachers branded 'useless' at discussion

    8th October 2010 at 01:00
     

    Global countdown: topics for class discussions

    16th September 2005 at 01:00
     

    Most read

    1. 'I'm quitting teaching mid-career – I loved the job but all my hard work...
    2. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    3. 'The Body Coach' goes back to his teaching assistant roots to target sch...
    4. Sadly, we seem to have lost the plot on writing…
    5. Approval granted for 131 more free schools
    6. ATL votes overwhelmingly to 'explore' Sats boycott
    7. ‘Why we must resist the lure of starting GCSE courses in KS3’
    8. Primary school warns against 'dating app for children'
    9. Teaching maths in the morning improves results
    10. ‘Teachers are blamed for all of society's ills – but it’s still the grea...

    Breaking news

    daisy christodoulou, comparative judgement, marking, no more marking, Ark Schools, assessment

    Ark's head of assessment leaving to work on comparative judgement

    13th April 2017 at 17:50
    Exam marking

    Exam boards ask students and NQTs to mark GCSE and A-level exam papers

    13th April 2017 at 14:55
    Greenwich strikes

    Strikes called over school funding, as Greening denies she is ignoring the problem

    13th April 2017 at 11:49
    Justine Greening will stress the importance of children from ordinary working families.

    Greening: Grammar schools already take 'many ordinary working-class' pupils

    13th April 2017 at 00:03
    n NASUWT survey has raised concerns about online abuse of teachers.

    One third of teachers 'suffer online abuse'

    13th April 2017 at 00:00

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today