’Parents continually ask us questions about the new GCSEs that we just don't know the answers to’

When Ofqual announced they were changing the specifications for all subjects, no one really knew what the changes would be or how they would affect schools, teachers and most importantly the pupils. It’s good practice to update specifications and adapt them as necessary for the current academic climate, however, since they’ve been implemented, there have been a number of pitfalls, complaints, confusion and ultimately a huge lack of clarity.

We’ve essentially been flying blind.

The switch from letters to numbers is confusing, because they don’t directly correlate. For example, an old style A grade can be a 7 or a low 8. A C grade can be a 4 or a low 5. This makes it impossibly hard to grade work accurately and creating grade boundaries as a direct comparison to the previous system isn’t possible.

Even though we’ve read the transcripts from Ofqual for what each grade entails, no one really fully understands the new grading system yet.

Neither do we fully understand what the new top grade, 9, requires. What standard of work should a grade 9 pupil be producing? Should it be more than we have expected of our usual A* students before? Should we even have predicted students a grade 9 if it’s even more unattainable than the A*?

We all like to think – especially at top academic independent schools – that we have the best of the bunch, but by predicting these students a grade 9, are we setting them up for failure? In a few days’ time, we will know.

In addition, it’s entirely plausible that Ofqual will then change the goal posts based on this summer’s results.

Trying to deal with parents has also been a challenge. We were continually asked about the new exams, likely grades, explanations of the new system and questions we didn’t know the answers to – parents are finding it hard to grasp the new system and to get to grips with changes from letters to numbers.

Predicted grades for pupils were harder to forecast based on the unknowns of the new systems, so it was progressively harder to explain to parents why certain prediction grades had been given.

Our mean prediction grades are lower than they were for the old system, perhaps based on our uncertainty or solely because the new exams are harder? It’s difficult to judge.

We await Thursday with speculation and somewhat stinted confidence.

The writer is a GCSE and A-level geography teacher in England.

