'Parents didn't vote for school funding cuts – we won't watch all the progress in education unravel'

The government was elected on a specific manifesto promise to parents that the funding following our children into school would be protected. But parents are acutely aware of the deteriorating financial position of our schools.

We, the parents, see it in the increasing requests for donations, the growing class sizes, the loss of staff and the cuts to subjects and extra-curricular activities that our kids love.

Of course, we now have confirmation from the Public Accounts Committee (this morning), the National Audit Office, the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the Education Policy Institute and even the permanent secretary at the Department for Education (DfE) that the government has clearly failed to keep that promise it made to us. Per-pupil funding will be going down over the lifetime of this Parliament.

Parents and voters are, therefore, right to be angry. And DfE press releases and ministerial statements boasting of record funding are making us even more so.

We were never told that our schools were to be subject to cuts, that it was “our turn to feel the pressure”. We were told the opposite, in fact.

So when we see those dotted lines on the graph plummeting downwards towards 2020, and who knows what beyond, we are justifiably and deeply troubled.

'Parents are right to feel angry'

Most of us parents of school-aged children were at school ourselves in the 80s and 90s, and we know the massive improvements that came about on the back of significant investment in state education that was made in the following decades. To see that progress begin to unravel for our children’s generation is not something parents are prepared to accept.

To think that school leaders can manage cuts in the region of £3 billion and not harm our children’s education is fanciful and dangerous.

The idea that there are layers of waste to be trimmed – and overpaid teaching staff to be culled – at our local schools will come as a surprise to the governors, heads, teachers and parent volunteers working hard to keep things going in increasingly difficult circumstances.

Recruiting teachers is hard, retaining them even harder; cutting their numbers and their pay is hardly the solution. No parent is lobbying their school to do this.

The leaders, teachers and support staff at our local schools don’t risk losing our trust.

When they warn us of the impact that funding cuts are having, we listen. Because they have our trust.

We parents trust them to look after our kids, to educate them and to provide the fulfilling experience that schools provide today. The sport, the music, the art, the dancing, the science club, the IT suite, the trips, the pastoral care, the social events and friendships – all the things that make our schools the centre of our communities.

All the things that are at risk from the cuts that no one asked for and no one voted for.

Jo Yurky is co-founder of the Fair Funding For All Schools campaign

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook