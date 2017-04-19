Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    PFI shows how political whims can impact on schools for years

    Ed Dorrell
    21st April 2017 at 00:00
    The forthcoming general election, and Tes’ investigation into costly PFI projects, focuses the mind on the power wielded by our elected representatives

    I clearly remember the first time that I became fully aware of the absurdity of the private finance initiative (PFI) contracts into which some schools were tied.

    “Looks smart, doesn’t it?” the head of a secondary I was visiting said to me, pointing at the main reception. “It’s just been painted. So has the rest of the school. In fact, it’s painted every year, whether I like it or not. And I have to pay for it. Whether I like it or not.”

    The school was bound into a PFI contract from which there was no escape. As austerity was biting – and the head was making increasingly difficult budgetary decisions – there was literally no way to stop the contractual paint job, as well as the bill that inevitably followed.

    If ever one needed reminding of the power of politicians’ decisions over the lives of ordinary people – and the prospect of another general election really does concentrate the mind on that front – then PFI is a good place to start.

    Born under the Tories before 1997, but really brought to maturity by New Labour, the PFI model allowed for private sector financing of public sector building projects – effectively, it was a hire-purchase agreement, lasting between 20 and 40 years. But instead of a nice little family motor, it covered groups of schools and hospitals.

    It had many political advantages. It allowed the government to commission a fleet of shiny new schools without having to raise taxes. It allowed this spending to be kept off the nation’s balance sheet. It allowed the liability for any potential cost-overruns to live outside the public purse. It allowed Gordon Brown to say that he was good at doing business with business.

    Raw end of the deal

    The huge disadvantage was that many schools (and, indeed, hospitals) got tied into long, and often daft, contracts with private sector organisations whose main motivation was to eke out every last bit of profit from the deal they’d done. As such, schools often wound up paying for buildings they didn’t need, that were dysfunctional, and that, for example, cost Big Dollar to be unlocked if a school trip arrived back a little bit late.

    Some such facilities management clauses were in the arena of the absurd (see our story in this issue for some examples).

    Looking back on those crazy days of Labour largesse is like trying to picture the Land of Milk and Honey. The cash flowed so freely that it was perhaps not too difficult to justify spending a few grand on a paint job every single year. After all, the new public sector buildings really did have to be shiny and sparkly: these were Grand Projects, after all. Now though, things – and budgets – have changed: some schools would happily settle for a space large enough for their pupils to play in (see pages 12-13).

    While tittering away at the viral video of the elderly lady greeting the news of June’s general election by lamenting “not another one”, it is worth remembering that our democratic rights pale in comparison with the powers exercised by politicians themselves.

    And the repercussions of their decisions can last for generations – longer even than some of those farcical PFI contracts.

    This is certainly the case for those children sitting this year’s new harder GCSEs, or the pupils having their post-16 options halved due to funding cuts. They are experiencing the consequences of political decisions that will last their whole lifetimes.

    So while it might seem, over the next seven weeks, that politicians are droning on like the worst kind of lift music, just remember that – whatever their hue – they will likely make judgement calls that will have consequences for your students for a very, very long time.

    @Ed_Dorrell

    Most read

    1. 'Starved of resources': School funding dominates first PMQs since electi...
    2. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    3. 'Thanks to the hellish new GCSE grades, teachers once again find ourselv...
    4. 'Ofsted cannot disentangle the contribution of a school from the backgro...
    5. What the general election will mean for education
    6. 25 low-cost ways to spend pupil premium and maximise impact as austerity...
    7. Teaching is bad for your health…but it doesn’t have to be that way
    8. UK pupils among the world's unhappiest
    9. 'Teachers are now expected to be social workers, anti-terrorist police, ...
    10. Schools to be left in funding limbo until new government formed, DfE rev...

    Breaking news

    Education secretary John Swinney recently launched a teacher recruitment campaign but new figures show primary trainee numbers are set to plummet in 2018-19

    Primary student teacher numbers in Scotland set to plummet

    21st April 2017 at 00:00
    teacher training places up 25 per cent

    Increase in teacher trainees is 'too little, too late', providers complain

    20th April 2017 at 15:10
    phonics easier on brain

    Phonics leads to easier, more accurate, reading, new research finds

    20th April 2017 at 11:48
    Group set up to tackle homophobic bullying in schools

    Group set up to tackle homophobic bullying in schools

    20th April 2017 at 11:02
    The report highlighted the proportion of under-performing schools in each region.

    Regional disparities could hamper efforts to turn around struggling schools, report finds

    20th April 2017 at 10:15

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today