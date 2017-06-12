Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Plans to expand the 11-plus may be shelved but Greening faces her trickiest test yet'

    William Stewart
    12th June 2017 at 16:33
    Being spared the task of introducing new grammar schools could end up being a mixed blessing for Justine Greening

    So after enduring months of rumours that she was to be replaced as education secretary, Justine Greening lives to fight another day.

    A prime minister barely clinging on to power has decided, sensibly, to leave things be at Sanctuary Buildings.

    Better still for Greening, Nicky Timothy, the Number 10 adviser who wielded such power over education, has gone. So, seemingly, has any realistic prospect of the expansion of grammar schools that he was so intent on delivering.

    The policy’s biggest advocates are still holding out hope for some kind of pilot. But the Parliamentary arithmetic for ending the legal ban on new grammars just does not add up.

    All of that must be great news for the education secretary. It cannot be easy trying to do the job when so many of the important shots on education are being called by a behind-the-scenes figures in Downing Street

    Just ask Estelle Morris how she felt about having to deal with the unelected "Andrew Adonises of this world".

    And it is widely believed that Greening, a former comprehensive pupil, was lukewarm at the very best about having to introduce more grammar schools.

    A free hand?

    As she takes up the reins again, is everything set fair for an education secretary who will finally have a free hand to introduce the policies she really believes in?

    Maybe in theory. But in practice, Greening has been dealt an incredibly difficult hand post-election.

    Even if she was personally against the idea of more grammar schools, introducing the policy would have had some significant political advantages for the education secretary.

    Firstly, expanding academic selection would have ensured that a large section of the most vociferous right-wing press and commentariat were on board as happy, contented cheer leaders.

    Secondly, it would have taken up a huge amount of bandwidth in terms of media, policy and public opinion – and provided a welcome distraction to many of the other problems fermenting away at the Department for Education.

    Because once you get beyond new grammars, much of what lies in Greening's in-tray is not pretty at all.

    Looming chaos

    The teacher recruitment crisis is real and effecting schools now. The Department for Education belatedly appears to have woken up to there being a problem, but the bad news keeps coming.

    Then there is the looming chaos with GCSE grades likely to engulf education this summer.

    Have Ofqual and the DfE really done enough to ensure that parents and employers not only understand the new grades, but can also cope with two separate systems running at the same time?

    Meanwhile, bubbling away will be the continuing sporadic embarrassments caused by the DfE assuming direct control over thousands of academies without the capacity to properly supervise them.

    As Tes discussed in Friday’s magazine, the flight of regional schools commissioners from what is supposed to be one of the key roles in education looks increasingly like a sign of a system in trouble.

    Angry parents

    Worst of all is school funding – or, rather, the lack of it. The issue has already made the leap from education into the general public consciousness, helping to deny the Conservatives a majority in the process.

    The Tories will have to go way beyond the minimal extra funding in their manifesto to make the schools’ budget problems go away. And while angry parents have the bit between their teeth, they will continue to damage ministers and make the news.

    All of this might be possible for a skilled secretary of state to ride out if they had some big ideas – some radical, eye-catching scheme to generate some forward momentum and persuade at least some of the population that they really were making a difference.

    Michael Gove’s Swedish-style free schools idea may have been hugely controversial, but it managed to catch the imagination of many influential people and make him a star within his own party.

    But the chances of a minority Conservative government finding the time, energy or capital to try anything remotely risky or radical in schools must now be next to nothing.

    That lack of new ideas may end up being good for teachers. But it leaves Justine Greening with little to do but clear up everyone else’s messes, with little money available to help her succeed. 

    William Stewart is news editor of the TES and tweets at @wstewarttes

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    'I challenge you, Ms Greening, to visit our school and tell us how we can make yet more cuts while maintaining academic standards'

    10th May 2017 at 12:47

    Justine Greening risks becoming profoundly isolated from the teaching profession

    6th November 2016 at 07:20

    What will Justine Greening's appointment mean for schools and teachers?

    14th July 2016 at 15:29

    An open letter to Justine Greening: 'You can't achieve lasting change without engaging teachers and leaders'

    14th July 2016 at 12:24

    Most read

    1. Justine Greening re-appointed education secretary in cabinet reshuffle
    2. 'How I minimised marking and reclaimed my weekend'
    3. 'The phonics check is a necessary and important part of teaching childre...
    4. 'Being "out" in school isn’t a choice for me – I feel that I owe it to m...
    5. 'If this election result means one thing for education, it's that plans ...
    6. 'More funding? No new grammar schools? What a Conservative minority gove...
    7. Your 10-point checklist for maximising learning time in lessons
    8. Teachers need to learn to trust research again
    9. General election: Carmichael loses seat and Greening clings on
    10. Exclusive: The virtually impossible task of overturning an Ofsted verdict

    Breaking news

    Nearly half of public don't know whether parents should back teachers or pupils over misbehaviour

    12th June 2017 at 18:16

    Exclusive: Further blow for grammar schools plan as Ark boss speaks out against selection

    12th June 2017 at 17:15

    School life of gifted pupils subject of new BBC documentary

    12th June 2017 at 14:02
    barbara taylor bradford, a woman of substance, author, writing, literacy, girls, school, competition

    Barbara Taylor Bradford searches for next generation of literary bestsellers

    12th June 2017 at 11:19
    Regional schools commissioners made key decisions involving trusts they later got jobs with

    Exclusive: RSCs made key decisions on academy trusts they later joined

    12th June 2017 at 05:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now