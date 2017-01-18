    Playing the odds to tackle pupils’ online gambling

    Claire Lotriet
    20th January 2017 at 00:00
    Many children respond to gambling adverts on social media, research suggests
    With websites and apps making it easier than ever for young people to place bets, it’s time for teachers to tackle the subject in online safety lessons

    When it comes to online safety, there are many considerations as we prepare pupils to navigate their way sensibly and safely: connecting with strangers, the risks of sexual exploitation and protecting their own online identity. One that has never really crossed my mind is online gambling. But looking at recent headlines, perhaps we’re missing a significant problem facing young people today.

    It turns out that almost half a million children between 11 and 15 are gambling online each week in the UK, according to a recent study by the Gambling Commission. This astonishing figure is much higher than the equivalent for problems that usually get the limelight, such as smoking, drug and alcohol misuse.

    Almost half a million children between 11 and 15 are gambling online each week

    Now, not all this activity revolves around online gambling; fruit machines are more popular than ever, as are scratch cards, but technology is playing its part: 3 per cent of the children who responded to the survey spent their own money to gamble online and, even more worryingly, 6 per cent used their parents’ accounts to have a go – with or without permission.

    So, what can we do about this in an already crowded curriculum?

    The impact of advertising

    The first thing is to be aware of the impact that online advertising is having in terms of attracting young people to gambling in the first place – 63 per cent of the children questioned had seen adverts on social media. Perhaps, when teaching pupils how to evaluate online content, we need to explicitly talk about ads and sponsored content.

    We also need to include scenarios such as children using their parents’ online gambling accounts and the impact of that.

    The proportion of the children gambling who are doing so via apps has also increased to 73 per cent from 64 per cent last year. So perhaps this also needs to be an explicit part of teaching about evaluating digital content and making choices online.

    But would this have the required impact? Experience tells me that even when young people know how not to behave online, it doesn’t always stop them from doing just that.

    There is help beyond the classroom. GamCare, which operates the National Gambling Helpline, has set up bigdeal.org.uk, an online portal for 12-18s that dishes out advice and information on gambling. It also has an education and prevention team dedicated to outreach for young people and professionals working with them.

    Let’s not ignore the power of parental conversation

    Let’s not ignore the power of parental conversation, either. This is a huge factor in addressing other online risks such as talking to strangers.

    School alone won’t solve this issue, but raising awareness of the risks of gambling addiction as part of our online safety curriculums would be a good starting point.

    Claire Lotriet is a teacher at Henwick Primary School in London. She tweets @OhLottie and blogs at clairelotriet.com

    Most read

    1. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, but it is wrecking lives'
    2. Dabbing is here to stay, so here's everything you need to know about it
    3. The app that makes learning to read a matter of life and death
    4. ‘I am on a mission to save handwriting in schools – who’s with me?’
    5. Primary assessment: 5 reforms proposed by experts today
    6. GCSE results: Nearly 300 secondary schools fall below new Progress 8 floor standard
    7. League tables rank the best and worst performing academy trusts
    8. Progress 8: five things you need to know about today's league tables
    9. 'How to avoid teachers being ground down by inefficient detentions, low-level disruption and slowly...
    10. Six ways ed tech can give you back your time

    Breaking news

    Exclusive: Schools may try to 'lose' vulnerable pupils because of Progress 8

    20th January 2017 at 01:03
    primary_teaching.jpg

    Grammar heads complain their advantaged pupils will miss out on funding

    19th January 2017 at 16:22

    Progress 8: five things you need to know about today's league tables

    19th January 2017 at 12:37
    The league table has rated the performance of academy trusts.

    League tables rank the best and worst performing academy trusts

    19th January 2017 at 11:23
    Progress 8 results

    GCSE results: Nearly 300 secondary schools fall below new Progress 8 floor standard

    19th January 2017 at 09:30

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today