Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Pointless uniform changes suggest schools don't understand the financial predicament of parents'

    Fiona Hughes
    1st June 2017 at 12:01
    When schools seem to make uniform changes on a whim, it indicates a lack of understanding, says this parent

    The school uniform is changing. There have been rumours circulating in the playground for a while, which have now been verified by a letter home: after lengthy consultation over arrangements, it is happening. 

    From this September, the ‘Uniform Expectations’ list tells me that all school jumpers are to be v-necked and have a logo. The PE t-shirt must be navy blue, instead of the previous gold.

    The logo is the same logo it has always been; the school is not rebranding or changing its name. The (primary-aged) children do not look scruffy and the school is a well-regarded, Ofsted-excelling establishment. 

    But the uniform is changing anyway, for a reason not clarified in the letter. 

    I suspect it may be to do with someone somewhere asserting their authority.

    Costly process

    “Buying logo jumpers is going to be really expensive! We’ve got round-necked jumpers for younger siblings to grow into,” we parents have cried. 

    “That’s OK, we’ll sell you the badges for £1. You can buy your reasonably priced, v-necked, non-logo jumpers from the supermarket, and you can sew them on yourself,” the school responds.

    “With what time?" we reply, "and isn't that going to look awful and last about three washes?"

    “It costs about £3 to buy a jumper from the supermarket. And we’ll even sew the badges on for you, at a mere £2 per item. It’s basically going to be really cheap and easy, honest,” they reply. “And, while you’re at it, could you please stop sending your daughter to school in leggings, which are no longer acceptable. She must wear tights.”

    Acceptable changes

    We hear a lot from frustrated teachers, fed up of having policy changes inflicted upon them from the government. They are fed up of syllabus changes coming late in the day, of the endless testing of our children, of the occasional absence of clarity from the government regarding the education system. 

    We share their frustration. I appreciate my children’s brilliant teachers so much.

    But to the school management I have a message: please, leave the uniform alone. 

    According to the school cuts website, my children’s school stands to lose £348 in funding per child by 2019. We need to be in it together to fight back against those cuts. But with many families affected by changes to the welfare system, even a relatively small cost being passed onto parents in the form of new uniform seems like too much to me. And it suggests schools do not understand our predicament, which makes us less likely to understand theirs. 

    Fiona Hughes is a freelance writer based in the south-west of England.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.

    Comments

    Related Content

    Friday Five: Reasons to dread non-uniform day

    18th November 2016 at 17:02

    Why schools should say no to pupil non-uniform days

    16th September 2016 at 00:00
     

    Charity says families need help to cover cost of new school uniform

    20th July 2016 at 00:01

    Most read

    1. Politician takes grammar test to highlight Sats stress
    2. Another regional schools commissioner leaving to join an academy chain
    3. Lesson observations? This head gets the teachers to assess themselves
    4. The politician who took a Sats test: ‘I felt the anxiety of being tested...
    5. How teachers can guard and make the most of 'gained time'
    6. First 'big fat' maths GCSE exam had 'ridiculously hard' questions, says ...
    7. 'Are education funding cuts becoming Theresa May's Achilles' heel?'
    8. 'A dislikeable boy who displayed average laziness' – a teacher who taugh...
    9. 'When apathetic and feckless students mess up their GCSEs, we teachers a...
    10. 'The four key elements to getting the nuts and bolts of teaching right'

    Breaking news

    Justine Greening did not say whether the Conservative pledge would mean a real terms per pupil increase in school funding.

    Greening dodges question about Tory school funding pledge

    1st June 2017 at 15:55
    Ukip's education spokesman outlined his thinking on sex education.

    Ukip wants non-reproductive sex and 'gender fluidity' banned from sex education for under-16s

    1st June 2017 at 14:38

    Thousands sign heads' petition to save universal free school lunches for infants

    1st June 2017 at 14:13
    Trade union

    Education trade union membership plunges by 10 per cent in a year

    1st June 2017 at 10:49

    Record number of teenagers say they enjoy reading

    1st June 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now