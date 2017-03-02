The profession bites back: 'Instead of quick-fix hire and fire management methods, we should invest more in teachers'

Lord Nash’s advice to schools that they should let underperforming teachers go more quickly is a rather coy euphemism in the context of his straight-talking at yesterday’s Challenge Partnership.

It seems to have escaped the schools minister’s notice that teaching is suffering its worst recruitment and retention crisis in decades.

Even in a buoyant labour market, a quick hire and fire policy is self-defeating. It leaves those who remain insecure and edgy, performing at less than their best.

The hard-nosed business-focused human resources practices of the past few years have been cost-inefficient: we surely have the largest pool of inactive teachers in decades.

What also needs to be challenged is the notion that just catapulting fresh young graduates into challenging classrooms is the best way to produce a sustainable supply of skilled practitioners.

It is a waste of training and public money.

Worse still, it causes considerable damage to the mental health of too many in their first year of teaching, who could with more careful support have been good teachers.

The finished article does not appear on day one of teaching practice; obvious stars don’t always go the distance – or want to.

'Deskilling' teachers

Training to teach is not just about keeping a class quiet long enough to "deliver" a corporate-style lesson. This is a deskilling model that leeches the initiative out of bright, creative, altruistic graduates.

Teaching becomes a production line where children are programmed by PowerPoint. Demarcation lines are drawn when lessons are devised elsewhere. And do the experts always get it right?

There have been many wrong turnings on the road to scientific teaching – who can forget the learning styles debacle, for example?

Lord Nash does not want newly qualified teachers learning to author lesson plans and schemes of work.

This may create a flourishing market for teaching resources, but what a waste of teachers’ university education: the knowledge and skills in which they have invested £27,000 just on tuition fees.

There can be no teacher in a British classroom unaware of the demands of accountability. But at a cost.

The sheer joy of learning and teaching is too often overlooked in our endless accountability and our anxiety about the wrong kinds of performance, those we feel we are expected to put on for inspectors.

And our students are the ones who are potentially short-changed by the misdirected efforts of their teachers.

All too often students’ work is marked not for them but the third-party "stakeholders": inspectors, managers and parents.

Unsurprisingly, disillusioned teachers leave after just four years – or less. Many who remain are close to burnout. Are these the teachers that Lord Nash wants to "let go"?

'Nurturing model'

If teaching is to become more sustainable for the individual and for the profession, we need to look at a more nurturing, organic model.

False distinctions have been drawn between Schools Direct and university-based PGCE routes. Both provide very substantial school experience – but the latter also provides it at the right pace.

Our school/university partnership shares interviewing of prospective teachers, and has experienced teachers sharing courses with their PGCE counterparts to our mutual benefit. We also provide input into a small part of the course linked to our direct experience of new qualifications. It is a symbiotic relationship.

In school, time is made to support new teachers in learning to research their subject and put together schemes of work and teaching plans, to plan for parents’ evenings and manage these crucial interactions, to undertake and evaluate different modes of assessment and to understand how data works through the input of relevant professional sessions within schools.

These lead to more fully rounded professionals with the depth of knowledge and understanding to make a lasting contribution to children’s education.

If new and existing teachers are to put down roots deep enough to keep them within the profession, then we have to nurture, challenge and excite them.

Access to development broader than how to teach the next round of specifications will take time and money. Nor should courses be in the teacher’s own time.

Fifty-four hours a week on average is quite enough and adds up, even taking holidays into account to longer than the annual contracted hours of those at the helm of education.

Lord Nash’s vision is sadly simplistic, suffering from the usual British industrial disease – short-termism.

His philosophy is also one reason why there is such a shortage of subject specialists. They are all migrating to professions offering greater intrinsic rewards – as well as more pay.

We have one of the youngest professions in the Pisa tables, which can only be explained by the wastage of experienced teachers quitting.

Recent studies show how central good teachers are to children’s progress and wellbeing.

Instead of looking to quick-fix hire and fire management methods and outsourcing of lesson planning, we should invest more in teachers.

It would pay dividends in the classroom, and enrich the learning experience of our students.

Yvonne Williams is a head of English in the South of England. The views expressed here are her own

