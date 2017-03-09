    'Religious studies makes us better students and better people'

    Halima Sadia
    9th March 2017 at 18:03
    religion
    One A-level student issues a plea for a greater appreciation of the benefits of religious studies courses

    “Religious studies is useless.” “It’s such an easy subject.” “What a pointless A level.”

    These are the common misconceptions that echo in my ear as a current religious studies (RS) student. But I can assure you that the subject is anything but straightforward. The abstract concepts that must be grasped are more than a brain teaser. In fact, I would argue RS is much more rigorous, and much more challenging, than those core subjects traditionally viewed as "difficult". I should know, I take some of those other subjects, too.

    Admittedly, I had a false perception of RS' "easy" content before I started the course. But I soon realised my mistake. 

    Ontological, teleological, cosmological – my brain combusts at the number of propositions presented to prove God’s existence. Couldn’t Anselm, Paley and Aquinas come together with one ultimate explanation? Writing an essay about God’s existence in a mere 15 minutes is enough to make my hand and mind numb.

    You may think scientific questions such as "What are enzymes?" are tough, but I can easily tell you that, in fact, enzymes are biological catalysts. What I certainly can’t tell you easily, however, is why "The problem of evil" exists.

    'It opens your eyes to ethical questions'

    And what about the challenge that it is a "pointless" subject? Despite my earlier complaints about my hand almost falling off at the time limit, I cannot stress how much such a task enhances your essay-writing skills within and beyond the subject.

    And as well as offering academic guidance, the subject also opens your eyes to the ethical morals you hold and the different perspectives people have on controversial topics such as abortion and euthanasia.

    So why does RS still have such a poor reputation?

    Well, we have to take ourselves back to GCSE. RS at GCSE is something many students breeze through, as the content is not extensive. And with little assessment of long-form discursive essays, it can feel flimsy.

    But the real issue may be beyond the control of teachers. An increase in secularisation within our British society highlights the lack of influence religion has in decision-making and problem-solving. On top of this, the heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) subjects within schools means the arts and humanities are disregarded as students are encouraged to pursue maths and science subjects. As a result, these common misconceptions of RS seem to be inevitable, as its poor reputation extends to societal views on the subject.

    Something needs to change. In a multicultural country RS is more important than ever. I believe it can make us better students, better thinkers and, ultimately, better people.

    Halima Sadia is an A-level student in London

    Comments

    Related Content

    Religious studies: pupils must study two faiths for new GCSE

    7th November 2014 at 11:35

    AC Grayling: ‘Those who defend religious studies do so only because of vested interests’

    4th March 2015 at 16:00

    Three-quarters of public and most religious people opposed to religious selection in schools

    2nd November 2016 at 00:01

    'Families and religious institutions used to teach children character. Now it's up to schools'

    26th September 2016 at 22:55

    Most read

    1. 'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning,...
    2. ‘Why I came to distrust differentiation’
    3. 'The level of workload expected of teachers is not improving schools, bu...
    4. 'Being spoonfed at GCSE got me the grades, but has left me behind at A l...
    5. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    6. Teachers work more overtime than any other professionals, analysis finds
    7. Budget: No new money for schools facing a £3 billion funding squeeze
    8. Teachers go part-time just to cut their workload
    9. 'I'll resign rather than make crippling cuts,' headteacher tells top Dep...
    10. Staff juggling childcare need a helping hand

    Breaking news

    The EBacc is having a detrimental effect on music in schools, warns new research

    Music in schools 'could face extinction because of EBacc'

    9th March 2017 at 18:33
    A primary school in Middlesbrough is telling parents not to use their mobile phones when they collect their children at home time

    “Greet your CHILD with a SMILE, NOT A MOBILE” – parents told to stop using phones at home time

    9th March 2017 at 16:31
    Selection

    Partially selective schools 'are no better for pupil outcomes', report finds

    9th March 2017 at 09:32
    EBacc

    Exclusive: DfE could water down 90 per cent EBacc target

    9th March 2017 at 08:41
    Sir Al Aynsley-Green, former Children's Commissioner for England, has accused the government of failing “far too many” children

    Children are being failed by 'untrustworthy' policies, warns former commissioner

    9th March 2017 at 00:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today