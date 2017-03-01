    'To retain our best teachers we need to stop killing them with planning, marking and meetings'

    Colin Harris
    1st March 2017 at 16:22
    All schools should follow my simple four-point plan to tackle the teacher workload crisis, writes one educationist

    Just about every teacher will recognise the sad truth: they are working longer and longer hours week after week. (It would appear that this is now recognised by the Department for Education, too).

    The most profound question to address is whether these extra hours spent in the school are actually improving the quality of teaching and learning. Sadly, it would seem, this is not the case.

    It is rather more likely that we are spending endless hours perfuming menial tasks because that's just what is expected of us...

    Therefore, is it possible to come up with a simple strategy that can be adopted by all schools that would allow the question of working hours and, of course, work-life balance to be addressed.

    There are four keys areas that all leaders and governors need to look at. By tackling these areas, we may be allowed to return teachers to the job they actually enjoy doing – teaching. The school will need to act as a team and come up with a consistent and achievable approach in each of these areas.

    Four areas that influence workload

    So what are the four areas?

    Firstly, every school needs to know the direction it is going in, and this needs to be understood by every member of staff. So much time is wasted because this is not explained well, or is replicated or just not understood. Whatever direction a school moves in must be clearly understood and well-paced out. Umpteen experts in your classroom every day does not improve you as a teacher. Communication does. Plus, improvement does not occur when the school continually changes its mind.

    Secondly, there is a need to radically review the planning and assessment policies in the school. Planning and assessment needs to be radically reduced. So much time is wasted on the plan. How can a plan take longer to produce than the actual lesson?

    Assessment as a tool has now become a straitjacket. Expensive systems have been brought in under which it takes hours to input the data, and for what? Are we better for it? Do we know more? After all, as soon as the data is inputted, it's out of date. There is a place for it but not when it takes so long to produce. Again, the simple methods are the best, and what about other clerically based staff inputting the data rather than wasting teachers' time?

    Thirdly, how we mark children's work. Marking should never be for the benefit of the senior staff or the parents. It's to move children's work forward. And so the best marking is carried out alongside the pupil, talking and discussing with them. Taking books home nightly for a three-hour chore is not the way forward, and parents need to be shown this by the school.

    Lastly, the pointless meetings. They should be restricted to just two evenings a week and their relevance needs to be recognised. Senior staff need to realise that after six hours in the classroom, "immediately after school" is often the wrong time for a meeting.

    My four-point plan is, obviously, simplistic, but every school needs to address these areas.

    The recruitment crisis is, of course, very important but retention of quality teachers is even more so. To retain our best we need to ensure that we are not killing them with planning, marking and meetings.

    Colin Harris led a school in a deprived area of Portsmouth for more than two decades. His last two Ofsteds were 'outstanding' across all categories

    To read more of Colin's articles, visit his back catalogue

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    Heads should plot to reduce their teachers’ workload

    20th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    'Workload, pitiful pay and respect for the profession at an all-time low: no wonder no one wants to be a teacher'

    16th January 2017 at 13:43

    ‘I don’t want to become a workload problem’

    13th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    Mark my words, this is no way to cut our workload

    6th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    'One resolution all teachers can achieve in 2017: tackling excessive workload'

    2nd January 2017 at 16:14

    Most read

    1. 'Want to solve the recruitment crisis? Simples. Pay teachers more and tr...
    2. Nearly half of teachers struggling with mental health, suggests survey
    3. 'Parents of children with SEND are too often ignored or labelled "pushy"'
    4. Minister tells schools to emulate business and stop giving under-perform...
    5. Sex and relationships education to be compulsory in all schools
    6. 'How an alternative to written feedback helped me to get my life back'
    7. Multi-academy trusts: seven concerns raised by MPs
    8. Schools to receive £415m from sugar tax to encourage healthier lifestyles
    9. Number of pupils offered preferred secondary school place falls in most ...
    10. 'The independence of independent schools is under attack – don’t underes...

    Breaking news

    State schools asking parents for hundreds of pounds

    Exclusive: Cash-strapped schools asking for parental contributions of up to £600

    1st March 2017 at 18:33

    World Book Day: What’s your favourite children’s book? Here are ours

    1st March 2017 at 15:49
    Dixons Kings Academy, in Bradford, was one of Britain's first free schools

    Free school recovers from fraud and teacher stabbing to win 'outstanding' rating

    1st March 2017 at 15:01
    Lord Nash

    Minister tells schools to emulate business and stop giving under-performing teachers 'benefit of the doubt'

    1st March 2017 at 13:45
    sre, sex and relationships education, sre, personal, social and health education, government, sexual health, consent, sexting, pornography

    New sex education curriculum will address 21st-century risks, government says

    1st March 2017 at 11:48

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today