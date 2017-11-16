Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Schools are constantly being asked to do more with less – they can't solve all of society's issues alone'

    James Bowen
    16th November 2017 at 12:13
    Extra duties come with extra costs and next week's budget needs to include additional funding for our schools, writes one teachers' leader

    In the past few weeks, we have heard calls for schools to start teaching pupils about immigration, mental health and even yoga. 

    This is nothing new. Teachers have become used to being tasked with addressing some of society’s most intractable problems. Whether it’s financial literacy, community cohesion, sexual health, the national obesity crisis or the 2012 Olympics legacy – it would appear there are few societal problems to which schools are not the answer.

    Leaving aside the rather obvious question of exactly how schools are to find the time and resources to add these topics into an already packed curriculum, there is the more profound question of exactly what schools and teachers should be responsible and accountable for when it comes to educating our young people. 

    The role of the teacher has always been about far more than the just the inculcation of academic knowledge. Teachers know only too well that they have a vital role to play in terms of a child's broader personal and social development.

    However, continually stacking up additional responsibilities on schools (as worthy as they may individually be) is unhelpful, can cause a range unintended consequences and may even be counter-productive. This becomes exacerbated when such expectations become attached to our high-stakes accountability system. 

    The duty on schools to teach British values acts as a prime example of this. Aside from a tiny number of high-profile exceptions, schools have always been places where tolerance, mutual understanding and inter-community cohesion have been promoted and celebrated. Teachers didn't need to be told to do this by the government – they instinctively saw it as an integral part of their job.

    'Jumping through hoops'

    However, since it has become something that schools are specifically held to account for, they have felt an all too familiar pressure to gather "evidence" in order to be able to prove that it is happening. Policies have been produced, photos gathered and displays mounted in order to demonstrate to the powers that be that schools are meeting this latest in a long list of duties.

    The frustration felt by schools is not so much that they have these broader responsibilities to their pupils, it's that they are forced to constantly jump through hoops in order prove that they are meeting them rather than just being trusted to get on with the job. 

    Schools cannot be expected to solve these deep-rooted issues alone. They need to sit within a network of support services that work together to meet some of the biggest challenges our young people face today. When it comes to areas such as supporting pupils’ mental health, access to highly trained specialists is an essential part of the jigsaw.

    Teachers do so much more for their pupils than help them to achieve academically, but let's not make them responsible or accountable for single-handedly solving all of the challenges facing society today. 

    Whilst schools are prepared to step forward and play their part, they are constantly being asked to do more with less. And at a time when schools are being forced to reduce staff and narrow the curriculum, their capacity to take on more is seriously hampered. There is no getting away from the fact that additional support for pupils of this nature requires additional resources.

    If the government expects schools to continually expand their remit, then they have a duty to fund them adequately and to recognise that extra duties come with extra costs. Next week’s budget provides an ideal opportunity for the chancellor to do exactly that. 

    James Bowen is director of middle leaders’ union NAHT Edge. He tweets @JamesJkbowen

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    'The consequences of the government's education funding cuts? A lost generation of pupils'

    15th November 2017 at 16:01

    Headteachers call on chancellor to boost school funding in next week's budget

    14th November 2017 at 15:32

    Principal covers Dolly Parton hit to plead for funding

    12th November 2017 at 11:52

    School leaders pessimistic on school funding – despite new money from government

    6th November 2017 at 19:01

    Most read

    1. Recruitment crisis: Two-thirds of school leaders aware of staff 'quittin...
    2. 'This beautiful profession has been transformed into a beast that is dam...
    3. Why Jessica quit teaching: She'd given her heart and soul to those kids ...
    4. NCTL being abolished in bid to boost teacher recruitment
    5. 'If headteachers want maths mastery to work, they need to invest in thei...
    6. Thinktank research questions 'unaffordability' of lifting teacher pay cap
    7. Prominent academy chains form 'Northern Alliance'
    8. Exclusive: DfE wants Harris to take over Durand Academy
    9. The importance of music and singing in early development cannot be under...
    10. The real heroes? Teachers in the smallest schools

    Breaking news

    Nick Gibb: It's 'not right' for schools to ask parents to pay for basics

    16th November 2017 at 11:40
    teaching school alliances

    New statistics show 'cold spots' for school-to-school support

    16th November 2017 at 11:00
    school asks for £1 a day from parents

    Primary in Theresa May's constituency asks parents for £1 a day to help buy pens

    16th November 2017 at 09:29
    Fewer than one in three school leaders voted in the headteacher board elections.

    Slump in turnout for elections to powerful committees that oversee schools system

    16th November 2017 at 09:08

    Free schools are ‘not being targeted' where they are most needed

    16th November 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now