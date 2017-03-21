'Special schools and alternative schools are different – but both are suffering from a lack of funding'

Often people assume that "special" and "alternative" provisions are interchangeable, but they are not. And both types of provision need to be properly funded, if we are to ensure that each and every child gets the opportunity to succeed.

I oversee two schools catering for young people between the ages of 5 and 18. One of these schools – Bromley Trust Academy – offers alternative provision for children who have been excluded from mainstream school and the other – Bromley Beacon Academy (BBA) – offers special provision for children with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs.

Within our alternative provision, our goal for most of our students is to successfully prepare them for a return to mainstream education. However, for the majority of students with SEMH needs in special provision, going back into mainstream education will never be the right option.

Many of our students, often through no fault of their own, will have low self-esteem, very little motivation and no ambition. The cause of their SEMH needs will vary but all have an educational healthcare plan (EHCP) and many have quite complex issues.

These children need to be given a personal learning experience, with smaller groups and a much greater focus put on their mental and physical wellbeing. Their experience of mainstream school is unlikely to have been positive, and we must focus on helping them learn in a supportive and non-pressurised environment.

Unlike alternative provision, where we hope students will only be with us temporarily, students at our special academy are most likely to be here for the long term. Therefore, our job is to prepare them as well as we can for life after school – and for the world of work.

For this to happen, it is vital to have the right facilities and staff. These things inevitably cost money.

Special schools need more funding

Last year, our local authority provided us with £3.5 million to build a brand new campus for 14-18-year-olds with SEMH needs. Alternative and special provision hasn’t always been a priority, so this grant was hugely welcomed.

The funding enabled us to create a learning environment in which our students can acquire some specific vocational and technical skills to help make them employable. From a music recording studio to construction and motorcycle workshops, the new facilities replicate a range of real-life workplaces. Having areas dedicated to specific skills is hugely important as it enables young people to identify a trade which is of interest to them and, indeed, which they are good at.

Alongside this technical training, we ensure our students are supported to develop their maths and English skills, whilst also having access to a range of therapeutic services.

We have been very lucky to be able to build the kind of facilities that we have, but many schools are not so lucky.

Without necessary funding, these schools will be providing for extremely vulnerable students as best they can, but this both places an unnecessary burden on teachers and compromises the standard of support that young people receive.

Teachers are committed to giving every young person the ability to contribute to society in a positive way, but for us to do this effectively it’s up to the government to invest appropriately.

Neil Miller is executive headteacher of Bromley Trust Academy and Bromley Beacon Academy

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook