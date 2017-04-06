Stopping radicalisation has to be just as important as spotting it

Under Prevent, the UK government’s counter-terrorism strategy, teachers – along with other public sector workers – have been obliged since April 2015 to refer anyone they suspect may be vulnerable to extremist views to the police.

Today we reveal 131 people have been referred to Prevent in Scotland, with 16 referrals made by schools and four made by colleges and universities (see pages 6-7).

In contrast, in 2015 alone almost 4,000 referrals were made to deradicalisation programme Channel in England – with a third of the referrals coming from teachers.

Troubling behaviour

Before we set about trying to explain this extraordinary difference, it’s worth briefly asking: how exactly do you spot someone in danger of radicalisation?

Scottish teachers are often trained using the government-approved resource known as Wrap (Workshop to Raise Awareness of Prevent).

This method breaks down “troubling behaviour” into three areas: emotional (are they angry, short tempered, displaying a new-found arrogance?); verbal (are they closed to new ideas, fixated on a subject, saying inappropriate things?); and physical (has their routine changed, their use of the internet, do they have a new circle of friends?).

However a recent report by US-based NGO, the Open Society Justice Initiative, criticised the “unreliable indicators” used in Prevent training and called on the UK government to “End the use of empirically unsupported indicators of vulnerability to being drawn into terrorism”.

Irrespective of the quality of what is being rolled out in the name of Prevent, the duty’s impact on teachers has been quite different – in England, there are fears that teachers are over-reporting and poor training is blamed; in Scotland, reporting to Prevent has been proportionately low.

There are some explanations. For example, it’s easier to disseminate training in Scotland because every state school is attached to a local authority and a more balanced approach has been taken north of the border.

Scottish teachers are also working within a different context. Prevent is associated with tackling Islamic extremism – although the guidance states it is intended to deal with all kinds of terrorist threats to the UK – and Scotland has a comparatively small Muslim population.

Like England, Islam is the second most common faith in Scotland, but only 1.4 per cent of Scots described their religion as Muslim in the 2011 census, as compared to 5 per cent in England.

In June, meanwhile, it will be a decade since the ramming attack on Glasgow Airport that resulted in just one death – the death of attacker Kafeel Ahmed.

In England, a total of 52 people lost their lives when four suicide bombers attacked central London in 2005 and, just a matter of weeks ago, five people were killed and 50 injured by terrorist Khalid Masood.

Westminster attacker Khalid Masood went to school in Kent. This is an important point: he was educated in a Western school system

In the case of the recent Westminster attack, Khalid Masood started life as Adrian Ajao and went to school in Tunbridge Wells in Kent. This is an important point: he was educated in a Western school system.

Pisa boss Andreas Schleicher pointed out last week at an international summit in Edinburgh that some of the people who had joined Islamic State had “ticked all the boxes of formal education and did everything we asked them to” but had left school unable to see “the value of pluralism” (see pages 8-9).

So I suppose the question is: why are we investing all this time and effort trying to spot extremism, instead of asking why education doesn’t seem to be able to stop it?

@Emma_Seith