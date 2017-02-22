    Swearing in early years: what to do when a four-year-old drops the 'F-bomb'

    Velisha Benjamin
    22nd February 2017 at 14:57
    Early years
    It is rare for early years children to use inappropriate language, but if you do hear a few colourful words, the trick is to keep calm and stick to your sanctions, says one EYFS teacher

    “I’m telling on you!”

    As an early years teacher, this is a phrase that I hear a lot. On this occasion, I put on my best attentive teacher look and waited to hear the grievance.

    “Miss, Luke sweared at me in the playground!”

    “What did he say?”

    “Oi, you f***er!”

    It took me a moment to realise that the child was not talking to me, but was repeating what Luke had said to him.

    Unlike the other phrase, this is not the kind of thing that I often hear from my pupils. However, swearing does happen from time to time, even in early years. And that means having age-appropriate strategies for dealing with incidents of inappropriate language from pupils who, quite often, don’t fully understand the meaning of the words they are using.

    Here are some of my tips for what to do when you hear inappropriate language from a young pupil.

    1. Don’t overreact

    Some children who swear do so because they are looking for a reaction, while others are simply testing boundaries. Keep cool and make sure the other children in the class are getting lots of positive praise, as this will help to refocus them and keep the atmosphere calm. Once the rest of the class are focused on the task they should be doing, take the child who swore to one side to address the problem. Although swearing in front of the whole class is not ideal, trying to speak to the child about it in front of everyone will only make things worse.

    2. Give the child a chance to explain

    Young children rely on us to give clear instructions and direction. When dealing with behaviour, ask the child what happened, how they have found themselves in this situation and what they could do next time. Allow them to explain things from their perspective. With early years pupils, it can be helpful to provide them with a visual aid to support them, such as a list of different emotions to choose from.

    3. Use a ‘time-out’

    In the case of a child swearing, giving them a time-out is a great first step. The child may have sworn because they are frustrated, so giving them some time to calm down can be helpful for them. It will also give you a breather and a chance to think about what to do next. Give the child a timer, to show them how long they have. I would then remind the child that, in our class, we use kind words. 

    4. Follow the usual procedure

    When it comes to sanctions, I think it is important to treat swearing the same as you would any unwelcome behaviour, so that the child has a clear understanding about why they have received an "unhappy face" or a "rain cloud" on their behaviour chart. This also makes it more likely that they will adjust their behaviour, as they will be familiar with what the next step will be if the swearing should continue. 

    5. Know your early years pupils

    As with any behaviour situation, use your teacher judgement to decide on the most appropriate response for the child in question. For example, you will know that Bob (your model student) will need something different to Julie, who is a repeat offender for inappropriate language. But whoever it is, I would always speak to the parent at the end of the day and let them know what has happened. And, if the child continues to swear in class, I would invite the parents in to discuss next steps. 

    Velisha Benjamin is a primary class teacher from Surrey, who previously taught early years

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    'It’s time we gave the early years teachers the status, funding and tools they deserve'

    16th February 2017 at 14:41

    Why early years children are hitting the dough gym

    7th July 2016 at 17:00

    Friday Five: Reasons why being an early years teacher is awesome

    17th June 2016 at 16:59

    Most read

    1. 'The anxiety that marred every birthday, every trip, every special momen...
    2. 'Lesson observation grades don’t mean much' – and nine other things I wi...
    3. 'I feel unable to provide the education my pupils deserve.' Head resigns...
    4. 'Ministers need to face facts – these cuts will have dire consequences f...
    5. Campaign calls for staggered school holidays
    6. Government has no plan to tackle ‘worsening’ teacher shortages
    7. Exclusive: Teachers fall down graduate pay league table
    8. Exclusive: Refusing to touch pupils is a form of child abuse, psychologi...
    9. Why primary schools need to embrace picture books to boost literacy
    10. 100 things you should have done at school before the age of 11 – chosen ...

    Breaking news

    Michael Gove took to Twitter to defend the government's spending on school buildings.

    Michael Gove defends government spending on school buildings

    22nd February 2017 at 16:23
    Computer

    Fast-track ECDL IT qualification dropped from league tables after 'gaming' fears

    22nd February 2017 at 14:06
    Nick Gibb giving evidence to the Education Select Committee.

    Nick Gibb: Sats 'didn't go as smoothly as we would have hoped'

    22nd February 2017 at 13:49

    Primary school test breaches 'unlikely to have been spotted', Ofqual official says

    22nd February 2017 at 12:22
    Sir David Amess

    Tory MP compares national schools' funding formula to the poll tax

    22nd February 2017 at 11:45

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today