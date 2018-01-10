Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Job alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Tales of a Travelling Teacher: The child who built an entire castle out of banana boxes

    Hywel Roberts
    10th January 2018 at 16:46
    One 'travelling teacher' remembers the little boy, wise beyond his years, who took his learning and built something majestic

    To The fog clears and here we are.

    It’s Year 4 and we have been doing castles. The children know loads and by the time I’ve rocked up, they have plenty to tell me. They really know their stuff. In terms of castles, this lot are the queens and kings. There’s a bit of pressure on as the topic needs to conclude today because Christmas is in the air and castles need to be left behind in favour of nativity festivity.

    It’s been a good day and we are getting to the end of the session. The castle has been saved and the supermarket, thanks to our protests, is now being built elsewhere in the town. The ghost who resides in the castle is immensely relieved, and he told us so. The familiar end-sounds that signal the close of any primary day echo through the room whilst the teacher, Lisa, rounds off the day with a story. I wait for the children to be released back to their families, and me back on to the M62.

    As I gaze into nowhere, I realise one of Lisa’s children is proper staring at me, almost analysing me. I snap to attention and smile at him. He’s Jasper. Jasper is what I’d class as a Grandad-Kid: an old man trapped in a child’s body. He’s made me laugh all day. A very serious young man with an enquiring spirit.

    Then the children are finally released and Lisa approaches for a chat. As we speak, little old Jasper approaches and waits for us to finish. He clearly has something he wants to say.

    “You OK, Jasps?” asks Lisa, kindly.

    He nods, as if a weighty decision has been made: an important river crossed.

    It’s like he’s got a tab end behind his ear and a flat cap on his head. He really doesn’t sound like a "Jasper", whatever they might like sound like.

    He raises a finger, as if to poke out his words, emphasising them.

    “This weekend, I’m making a castle with mi fatha!” he proclaims.

    Turning on his heel, he is gone into the weekend.

    What a character, I thought.

    And thought no more.

    An Englishman's home is...

    After a weekend of trimming up, I open my email on Monday. There sits an email from Lisa, Jasper’s teacher. Apparently, that Monday morning, true to his word, Jasper arrived at class dragging in a large tower of gaffer-taped banana boxes. It was around 7ft long. Lisa asked him what it was.

    “It’s a turret.” Jasper replied, deadpan.

    He cocked his head over his shoulder.

    “Mi fatha’s got the rest in his van.”

    True to his word, a gaffer-castle of banana boxes made it into its new home in the Year 4 classroom. Massive. Really massive.

    Lisa’s email was quality: the castle took up a third of the room, and she didn’t have the heart to have it sent away. If a child has spent all weekend building something based on the previous week’s learning and inquiry, it needs to be valued. But it’s massive.

    Solution?

    Well, at Christmas, every school needs a grotto. And Santa needs somewhere to reside.

    Beyond that?

    A reading space, for quiet perusals of literature.

    Good old Jasper. And his fatha, of course.

    And the fog descends.

    As I write this, I see a boy and his Dad. Precious times.

    Hywel Roberts is a travelling teacher and curriculum imaginer. He tweets as @hywel_roberts

    To read more of Hywel's blogs, click here.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    ‘"That’s me sacked!" I thought to myself as I tried to stop the video playing'

    15th September 2017 at 18:04

    'It’s time to admit it: despite what I told my class, I wasn’t really Barnsley FC’s mascot Toby Tyke'

    29th May 2017 at 10:02

    ‘Some teachers love accompanying their pupils up mountains and through cave systems. I am not one of them’

    4th May 2017 at 15:31

    'Remembering the inset day that resulted in four rap-based lessons – and the pupil who begged it to end'

    7th April 2017 at 16:04

    Most read

    1. Who is Damian Hinds?
    2. Cabinet reshuffle: 'Greening's refusal to impose barmy policies on an ex...
    3. GCSE computer science pupils to receive no marks for coursework, Ofqual ...
    4. The quick Q&A: How to ensure all your pupils work equally hard in your l...
    5. Robert Goodwill – minister for SEND, early years and school sports – sacked
    6. 'Why whole-class reading beats a carousel – and seven ways to ensure it ...
    7. In-tray: Nine issues for the new education secretary
    8. Five steps to maximise the impact of teaching assistants  
    9. 10 picturebooks that should be in every primary classroom
    10. Most teachers struggle to balance work and personal lives, research shows

    Breaking news

    Nadhim Zahawi

    Second new DfE minister has shown support for grammar school expansion

    10th January 2018 at 18:20
    Children with additional needs will now have the same right as their parents to ask for support

    Teenagers in Scotland given right to ask for extra support in school

    10th January 2018 at 18:12
    catholic church, catholic education service, interns, damian hinds, department for education, dfe, religious selection, faith schools, cap

    Catholic Church rejects claims it donated money to try to influence Damian Hinds

    10th January 2018 at 15:23

    Replace Ofsted banners with pupil quotes, says heads' union

    10th January 2018 at 14:45
    Vocational education gaining popularity in Scottish schools

    Vocational education gaining popularity in Scottish schools, finds report

    10th January 2018 at 13:54

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now