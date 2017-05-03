'Teachers won't vote for a government that gives schools more responsibilities with one hand and takes away resources with the other'

A report published yesterday by the Commons Education Select Committee once again stressed that schools do not have the funding or resources to provide the kind of mental health support being expected of them. And, yet again, this will come as no surprise to the vast majority of people who work in education. The question is, with an election looming, will the government at last acknowledge the need to revisit the proposals to cut school budgets in real terms to the tune of £3 billion over the next two to three years, or will all the Brexit rhetoric (Bretoric?) mean education is forgotten?

In her already infamous interview with Andrew Marr on Sunday, Theresa May seemed prepared only to go into any kind of detail about Brexit negotiations. The PM skimmed over concerns raised about the record number of nurses being forced to use food banks, responding simply that the reasons were "complex", before going back to her ongoing work of endlessly repeating slogans relating to the necessity of "strong leadership".

There is no doubt that we live in turbulent times and our footing within the global community is in peril. Yet, when it comes to education, the focus on Brexit hasn’t stopped the government from continuing its dedicated mission to create more grammar schools, or indeed placing greater responsibilities on to schools to provide mental health support for students. Clearly, it can turn its attention to health and education when it suits.

The inconsistencies in the government's approach have created a situation where, on the one hand schools are being expected to plug the gaping chasms left by cuts to children and adolescent mental health and social services, set within a context of, in some cases, asking parents to donate toilet rolls because of cuts to funding.

In the spring of 2015, then-prime minister David Cameron made mental health in schools a "priority". Whether or not it was a real priority in terms of policy or merely a way of garnering potential positive PR for his government is a matter for debate. However, that year did herald a series of high-profile meetings, consultancies, inquiries, White Papers and other paraphernalia relating to what schools "should" be doing to better support children’s mental health.

During this period, I was the government’s mental health champion for schools and, as such, was invited to sit in on a number of these meetings. What struck me was that, while people from the fields of mental health were well represented, with charity leaders, psychologists and people who provide wellbeing services to schools invited to take part, there was little in the way of representation from the education sector itself.

There was, I remember, one headteacher at a round table I attended, whose school had managed to implement a successful peer-mentoring programme. Yet when we consider the inconsistencies in funding, resources and approaches between the state and independent sector, not to mention academies, one school was never going to paint a comprehensive picture of the challenges being faced on the ground.

As someone who visits a range of schools and colleges every week, I toiled, unsuccessfully, to be a voice for the many and varied schools of Britain. I tried fruitlessly to explain that funding in many schools is stretched to capacity, that teachers are already highly stressed and overworked and that one cannot place a burden on the education system to provide mental health care without additional, wider community support. My thanks for this was to be accused of being "politically motivated", of "talking to the unions" and, in one particularly humiliating and inexplicable incident, of being opposed to the Conservative drive to "improve standards" in education, thus ensuring that working-class and ethnic minority children wouldn’t receive an adequate standard of academic instruction. My ultimate reward was to be fired as champion.

The government must listen to education

Mental health campaigners have been invited to share their opinions on what schools "should" be providing, ideally, but with no counter-voice from the education sector to give comment on how realistic this is. As a result, Ofsted swiftly placed more wellbeing criteria into its inspection framework, the PSHE Association was commissioned to create mental health lesson plans and Sir Anthony Seldon mooted the idea of wellbeing league tables, all without any official say from the teaching profession more widely.

It is very easy to talk about what good mental health support looks like, in theory. In an ideal world a school would provide a couple of excellent counsellors; have good links to local CAMHS services so they could refer pupils swiftly where appropriate; have a budget to invite outside speakers to provide PSHE lessons on mental health where teachers didn’t feel confident enough; provide time and added financial incentives for those teachers prepared to take on the role of providing mental health PSHE; have a great peer-mentoring system involving both pupils and teachers who are professionally supervised; and have all staff trained in basic Mental Health First Aid and a handful trained extensively in it. For most school leaders, just reading that list will make them feel tired and a little desperate.

It’s time we let the government know that we won’t vote for them if they continue to give responsibility with one hand and take away funding and resources with the other. Furthermore, we will not tolerate a climate where school staff are being blamed for issues relating to austerity. Anyone who works in the education sector knows that the majority of schools are stretched to capacity and staff are putting in time and energy over and above what any reasonable person would expect of them.

Yes, the mental health of both staff and pupils in schools should be a priority. I don’t think it’s unnecessarily hyperbolic to say that if global warming or obesity doesn’t kill us first, the collective loss of our minds may very well herald the end of humankind. But to tackle this involves fundamental, systemic change and a huge amount of investment, not a few speeches about stigma and some lesson plans stuck on a website.

My call to arms ahead of June 8 is to implore you all to let local and national politicians know that we won’t be distracted by Brexit and our votes depends upon the promised provision of appropriately dramatic solutions for schools.

Natasha Devon is founder of the Body Gossip Education Programme and the Self-Esteem Team and former UK government mental health champion for schools. She tweets as @_NatashaDevon

