    'The teaching profession is in crisis. We need a national plan. Instead we have THIS government'

    Colin Harris
    8th August 2017 at 13:48
    Knee-jerk reactions and meaningless directives rain down from the government. Will they do anything to solve the crisis in teaching? Not a chance, writes one celebrated educationalist

    The holiday allows us a little more time to read and research, and, as a result, I have just stumbled across a great national Education Action Plan. (I know, I know, the glamour of my life…)

    This EAP was clear, sensible and aimed at both the pupils and the teachers – setting out exactly what the government wanted from its schools over the coming years in reasonable, thoughtful and progressive terms.

    As such, it won’t come as any surprise that it wasn’t written for England, but for the Republic of Ireland.

    Now, I recognise that it is just a plan: it could unravel as fast as any other political initiative. But it did make me ponder on our government’s inability to create anything similar.

    Is it really that difficult to lay out the direction of education for the next three to five years in a comprehensive format? Seemingly so: instead, our teachers and schools stumble from one crisis to another and one government to another.

    Is this what our children really deserve? Surely, it is time for a cross-party effort that involves teachers.

    But, no: we have exactly no sensible direction from above. Any directive that emanates from above feels knee-jerk and invariably lacks a clear or cogent supporting plan for its introduction. In the year we had that election, we are no further along the line in tackling fundamental issues that are corroding our profession.

    And that's why we are left in such a mess and why I feel the urge to read about EAPs rather than trying to enjoy what passes for summer sunshine.

    A combination of problems in workload, staff wellbeing, teacher pay, school funding and curriculum reform is driving a professional crisis.

    So please, dear Powers That Be, recognise that it is time for some joined-up-thinking from the government. We need the creation of a plan that both involves the teaching profession and sets out a programme of action to tackle our education system’s many issues head-on.

    Such a plan is paramount if we want our system to thrive in the future. We are staring down the barrel of 19,000 school leaders leaving the profession within the next five years – if this doesn’t focus ministerial minds, nothing will.

    Colin Harris led a school in a deprived area of Portsmouth for more than two decades. His last two Ofsted reports were 'outstanding' across all categories

    To read more of Colin's articles, visit his back catalogue

    Comments

