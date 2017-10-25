Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Team UK didn’t just skill the competition: they inspired us all

    Julia Belgutay
    27th October 2017 at 00:00
    FE
    Vocational training is too ofen the victim of snobbery – but the UK’s competitors at the WorldSkills competition in Abu Dhabi gave the nation something to be proud of

    More than once last week, Team UK at the WorldSkills competition in Abu Dhabi made me emotional.

    Usually, I don’t tend to get teary over a beautifully wallpapered wall or an exceptionally well-connected boiler. So what was different? Watching the UK’s best young bricklayer or car painter or mechanical engineer at work was, frankly, moving.

    The 34 young people from the UK put everything they had learned from college lecturers and employers, as well as literally sweat and tears, into a competition in skills that too many people back in their home nation still view as inferior to a university career.

    Over more than two years, they had put in hundreds and hundreds of hours of training while doing their apprenticeships, college courses or jobs. Painter and decorator Jordan Charters (pictured, left), whose story we told a fortnight ago, encapsulated the extraordinary commitment shown on the road to Abu Dhabi.

    Jordan was one of two Scots – with Betsy Crosbie, from New College Lanarkshire, also representing her country in mechanical engineering computer-aided design. Both received medallions of excellence for their efforts. They are a true success story of Scottish education, and one from which we should all take inspiration (see pages 14-15).

    Education is not always full of good news – and it certainly isn’t at the moment, as this week’s Tes Scotland demonstrates. But Jordan, Betsy and their teammates from across the UK gave us nothing but joy with their performance in the Middle East.

    Skilled in team spirit

    They showed not just a skill level that would be the pride of any nation, they also displayed all those “soft skills” we always hear about – from team spirit, cheering on and supporting each other, to grit and determination and commitment.

    The amazing support of parents at WorldSkills was also incredibly touching. We often hear stories of parents who are disinterested in their children’s education or disappointed in them for choosing a vocational route.

    But at WorldSkills there were fathers pacing nervously in the baking heat, just far enough away from their child’s work station so they would not disturb them, and mothers emotional at the sight of the cabinet their child had just built or the computer game they had designed.

    It was wonderful to see the impact that true parental support can have.

    Most importantly, Team UK, with its two Scottish members, showed what can be achieved by young people taking that vocational route after school, and the personal growth that is possible with support from great college lecturers.

    Scotland’s colleges can offer students great opportunities, and Jordan and Betsy both exemplify this. There is no doubt that they will be a great success in their chosen careers and an inspiration to many students who follow them at Edinburgh College and New College Lanarkshire.

    At a time where it would be easy for anyone working in education to get lost in tales of funding woes and workload pressures, they are a shining light of what is possible, regardless. So take a bow, Betsy and Jordan – you have given a whole sector something to smile about.

    @JBelgutay

    FE

    Related Content

    'We have something amazing,' says WorldSkills UK chief

    23rd October 2017 at 12:00

    WorldSkills Abu Dhabi: Team UK claims seven medals

    19th October 2017 at 18:23

    WorldSkills: Team UK finishes 10th in Abu Dhabi

    19th October 2017 at 19:58

    Most read

    1. Charting the downfall of the ‘famous five’ superheads
    2. 'We need to change the story we tell about our profession – to the world...
    3. 'There can be no hiding place for schools that don't meet their responsi...
    4. Are these the 7 pillars of classroom practice?
    5. 'Our schools are drowning under a tidal wave of human misery'
    6. Teachers 'paid 38% less than private tutors'
    7. Five myths about autism we need to banish from teaching
    8. What’s the best path to take for your primary reading strategy?
    9. Memories are made of this
    10. Renowned specialist music school faces closure

    Breaking news

    Fresh questions have been asked about the way the government regulates the growth of academy trusts.

    Inconsistent approach to academy growth shows 'a system out of control'

    27th October 2017 at 05:07
    Schools using equity fund to ‘shore up’ damage done by cuts

    Schools using equity fund to ‘shore up’ damage done by cuts

    27th October 2017 at 00:03
    mental health, camhs, child and adolescent mental-health services, care quality commission, treatment, schools, teachers, cqc, report

    Mental health: Pupils struggling to receive help, government-backed report finds

    27th October 2017 at 00:03
    The government is planning to change the rules on deficits and council loans to schools.

    Academy accounts: 165 trusts in deficit and 4 other things we learned

    26th October 2017 at 17:38
    City of Edinburgh Music School future in doubt

    Renowned specialist music school faces closure

    26th October 2017 at 16:58

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now