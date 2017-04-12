That’s what it’s all about: testing tinkering devalues qualifications

Scotland is in the midst of National qualifications Hokey Cokey – you put the unit assessments in, you put them out, you put them in (in exceptional circumstances), you shake the qualifications all about. But no one, from teachers and pupils in schools to the Scottish government and exam body the SQA, is having a good time.

The unit assessments had created a massive workload burden for pupils and teachers. The assessments resulted in some pupils taking multiple tests in the same week. If a pupil failed a test, another test emerged. All of these tests had to be marked and, of course, there were moderation requirements.

According to University of Stirling professor Mark Priestley, unit assessments should never have been introduced for school qualifications. They were developed, he says, in competency-based assessment, mainly utilised for learning vocational skills like wiring a plug, where every step in a process needs to be understood. They are not suited to more abstract subjects, he argues, leading to “a testing treadmill”.

Discarding them is tricky. Education secretary John Swinney scrapped them in September but has had to re-introduce them in exceptional circumstances and for an interim period.

The media reports on the U-turn at the end of last month said it came as the result of an “unintended consequence”. But we reveal today that the government has always known students failing the N5 exam were going to be disadvantaged by the removal of mandatory unit assessments – but took six months to do anything about it.

The problem, according to secondary headteachers’ organisation School Leaders Scotland, is that the decision to scrap the units last September was not properly thought through. If the government wanted to get rid of unit assessments it first needed to address “the gulf” between N4 and N5, said SLS president Stephen Miller.

So while unit assessments are set to be “put out” (eventually), the next thing we can expect to be “put in”, in national qualifications Hokey Cokey, is an external assessment giving added challenge to N4 so that schools can better assess – and justify to parents – who is going to be capable of N5 level study.

The EIS teaching union supports the idea that schools need to be able to better differentiate between the pupils that pass N4. But it also wants pupils taking qualifications over two years to become the norm in Scottish secondaries.

The promise in the early days of Curriculum for Excellence was that it would end the much-maligned “two-term dash” to Higher, with more pupils taking these qualifications over two years. In reality, this is not widespread. EIS teaching union general secretary Larry Flanagan argues a two-year N5 would also be best for pupils on the cusp between N4 and N5 level.

The latest government advice seems to advocate such an approach. “Schools are encouraged to plan progression over at least a two-year period”, it says. “Exit qualifications” should be the “main focus”, it continues, rather than “individual year on year attainment”.

But with most schools having carried out subject choice for next year, it is unlikely that two-year courses will become the norm in 2017-18.

So will there be the appetite to make radical changes to curricular structures in future years? That remains to be seen, but if Scotland keeps tinkering, the qualifications will lose all credibility – pupils need them to be valued and understood in the wider world. We must remember, that’s what it’s all about.

