'There is an urgent need to orchestrate local and national solutions to the leadership crisis'

The headteacher of a secondary school in the East Midlands recently remarked to me that her next major challenge was how to find time for her role as chief executive of a growing multi-academy trust, whilst continuing as headteacher of her own school.

This comes at a time when many assistant and deputy heads I speak to are also experiencing greater stretch in their roles, as reduced staffing leads to higher teaching loads.

As a result, the dilemma facing many heads is how to grow the leadership capacity and confidence of senior leaders in the school, whilst remaining formally accountable to governors and parents.

It’s an art that needs to be mastered with some urgency – a recent report found that by 2022 England will require up to 19,000 school leaders.

The barriers to middle and senior leaders aspiring to headship highlighted in this research were sadly familiar to those of us involved in the 2006 leadership crisis – which included the challenges of the role, inexperienced recruitment by governing bodies and a lack of a culture of development and feedback in schools (personally I believe this is due to funding time rather than cultural resistance).

Fortunately, positive responses to this challenge are all around us.

A helping hand

I recently had the opportunity to be involved in one local programme, Getting Ahead London, the brainchild of the Greater London Authority (GLA), which commissioned and then responded to research on the London leadership shortage, where re-advertising rates for headship posts are higher than the rest of the country.

At the heart of the programme are coaches – national/local leaders of education or equivalent – who provide face to face coaching to participants, and work with coaching "triads", in which groups of three participants work together, to challenge, support and enquire with each other. Coaches also provide a shadowing experience in their own schools for each participant.

A key principle is that the programme is developmental for the coaches as well as the participants, for example accessing leadership development tools from business as well as education.

The programme aims to help participants develop their motivation and readiness for headship, their self-awareness and skills, and their networks with other leaders and the wider city.

Confidence has been identified as one issue, especially for many of the female and black, Asian and minority ethnic participants.

Dame Sue John, executive director at Challenge Partners explains: "Females feel they have to be perfect in every aspect of the role, totally on top of it all. But actually, we are all always learning and developing."

As Karen Giles, a coach on the programme puts it: "We sometimes over-complicate the issues and solutions to improving diversity. There are people out there who want to be leaders, and have the potential, but they sometimes need a tap on the shoulder, as well executive coaching and job shadowing opportunities.’

The role of the GLA in this example goes well beyond funder and convenor. The GLA’s role is to immerse participants in the broader educational, business and civic fabric of London.

This has included attendance at the London education fair to gain an understanding of the London Ambitions community, the London Curriculum and the London Schools Gold Club. The GLA has helped participants to meet local businesses to understand more about what those businesses are looking for regarding education/employer links and employee skills.

Perhaps this points the way forwards for one aspect of local and combined authority roles in the new shape of the English education system?

'Football manager culture'

Local solutions like this one are of course happening in many parts of the UK. And in my opinion, regional and national agencies could do much more to more to support them and to share learning.

I would welcome the Foundation for Leadership in Education (FLE) taking a role in quality assurance of local schemes. The National LEP network, local authorities, Mats, the professional associations, the National Teaching Schools Council, Department for Education and the National College for Teaching and Leadership will all have roles to play in promotion and support of such programmes.

There will also continue to be a need for more formal programmes, especially for middle leadership, senior leadership, headship and executive headship, and these will also need to be properly funded and quality assured.

As well as growing future talent, there is an urgent need to address the issues leading to headteachers exiting the profession early. Recent research pointed to the growing football manager culture where heads are appointed and quickly removed.

For example, over a five year period, East Sussex and Gloucestershire both had schools with five different heads.

Almost every headteacher I speak to tells me that despite the challenges, it is a wonderful role with the chance to improve the lives of so many children. I know from my own experience as chief executive officer of a group of ten schools that it was the interaction with young people and staff in our schools that had the most meaningful impact on my day.

But we need to make sure these positive messages are not drowned out in the minds of future leaders by fears of an out-of-kilter accountability system.

Ultimately, the future of a school-led, self-improving system must be that it is neither driven purely top-down, from national bodies, nor purely bottom up through local innovation and discovery.

It will be led from the middle, and a combination of local effort, and national support, is needed to support schools in growing and keeping future leaders.

An article with further details about Getting Ahead London can be accessed here.