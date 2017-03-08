They’re oldies – but they’re certainly goldies

Old age ain’t no place for sissies, as legendary film star Bette Davis may or may not have said.

There’s certainly no room for slowing down as old age creeps up. You often need stamina and determination, to grit your teeth and carry on.

In Davis’ autumn years, she had a difficult decision to make: go back to Broadway or take on horror roles. She plumped for a mixture of the two. Older teachers face a similar dilemma – retirement is to become an increasingly distant option.

As life expectancy increases with concomitant escalating health and care costs, pensionable age has to rise too, with women currently disproportionately affected, as it goes up from 60 to 65. For both sexes, this will rise to 66, then 67 until ultimately settling down at 68. For the moment anyway.

Whichever way you look at it, that’s a lot of years of work to get through. And for teachers facing a lifetime in the job, this can be a disconcerting prospect.

We’re told the older years are about tiredness, menopause, ill health and leaving your keys in the fridge – working 54 hours per week (according to the Department for Education’s workload survey) on top of that may be a tad worrying. But less spoken of are the upsides of age.

For example, rather handily, the initial findings of a government review show that contrary to popular thought, the cognitive skills needed to teach until the grand old age of 68 – or even 70 – do not decline much with age.

Older teachers will also have built up a lifetime of immunity to various viruses, their children will have flown the nest, giving them more time to themselves (although they may have elderly parents to look after) and, to top it all, there are claims that they can deal with stress better. And as Lord Heseltine showed this week, you can more confidently speak truth to power in your later years (which would no doubt prove as popular with heads as it did with our prime minister).

Older teachers are no sissies – they have confidence in their abilities and won’t be pushed around, but they are extremely valuable

But let’s face it: even with all that accumulated advantage, the workload can take its toll and even 60 will seem too far away for some teachers, let alone 68.

Full-time teacher Deborah Esmizadeh is 62 and says that she finds the job “knackering”, but admits “it’s a stressful job for everybody”. Importantly, though, she does still find her work rewarding. The answer to that may lie in the fact that she didn’t join the profession until she was in her forties.

Financial Times columnist Lucy Kellaway is making the switch slightly later, and helping others do the same. At 58, she is swapping the newsroom for the classroom. And her organisation, Now Teach, is recruiting professionals for second careers as teachers. She wants to show that you’re not even too old at 70, “as long as you are energetic, you know what you are up for, and that decision is yours”.

That’s true to a certain extent: it’s not just about age. There are lazy young people and older people who have the energy and work ethic that would make a Stakhanovite look like a slacker. And it’s a hell of a lot easier when how you work and how long you work is your choice.

But sadly, for many teachers it isn’t. It’s often full time or no time – just as for working parents, part-time and flexible working is thin on the ground – and, in many cases, “experienced” equals “expensive”, so they are forced out of the profession.

We can’t afford to lose staff, especially not experienced knowledgeable ones. Older teachers are no sissies – they have confidence in their abilities and won’t be pushed around, but they are extremely valuable.

Remember, there’s a reason why gold contains the word old – wisdom always comes at a price.

@AnnMroz