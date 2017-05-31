Register
    #ThisTeacherReads: What are you reading this half-term?

    Kate Parker
    1st June 2017 at 11:18
    Hundreds celebrate half-term with #ThisTeacherReads

    Teachers spend hours reading the weird and wonderful stories written by their pupils. While these stories may be inventive, insightful and surprising, it does limit a teacher's ability to find the time to read the latest bestseller, long-time classic or niche novel they've been meaning to get around to for months.

    But this week, hundreds of people are taking a stand and making that time to read – then taking to Twitter with #ThisTeacherReads to prove it.

    So which books have made it on to your reading list?

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

