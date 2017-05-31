ThisTeacherReads: What are you reading this half-term?

Teachers spend hours reading the weird and wonderful stories written by their pupils. While these stories may be inventive, insightful and surprising, it does limit a teacher's ability to find the time to read the latest bestseller, long-time classic or niche novel they've been meaning to get around to for months.

But this week, hundreds of people are taking a stand and making that time to read – then taking to Twitter with #ThisTeacherReads to prove it.

So which books have made it on to your reading list?

So excited by the prospect of a week to spend some time reading in the sun #ThisTeacherReads @WyedeanEnglish @WyedeanLRC pic.twitter.com/O9c9wWvFyG — Carina Smith (@CarinaSmith87) May 25, 2017

#ThisTeacherReads I am reading two books- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child AND. Mothering Sunday by Graham Swift. It's half term after all! — Sandra (@sa_nd_ra) May 31, 2017

Next books on the half term reading list... #ThisTeacherReads pic.twitter.com/mJ7m1Qnz7F — Mrs Duffy (@MrsDuffyEnglish) May 31, 2017

Enjoying 'Anne with an E' so much I'm re-reading the book (for the zillionth time, but it's been quite a few years now). #thisteacherreads pic.twitter.com/Mi0VP1swcE — Lesley Taylor (@LaoisgirlLesley) May 30, 2017

It's half term. And whilst I have marking standardisation to do at some point #thisteacherreads because #reading is important and fun! pic.twitter.com/Syvfp3ueZk — Dr. Charlotte Bell (@cslbell) May 30, 2017

#ThisTeacherReads First book of half term finished pic.twitter.com/aXqfqT44pu — Miss Pleaden (@MissPleaden) May 29, 2017

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.