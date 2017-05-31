#ThisTeacherReads: What are you reading this half-term?
Teachers spend hours reading the weird and wonderful stories written by their pupils. While these stories may be inventive, insightful and surprising, it does limit a teacher's ability to find the time to read the latest bestseller, long-time classic or niche novel they've been meaning to get around to for months.
But this week, hundreds of people are taking a stand and making that time to read – then taking to Twitter with #ThisTeacherReads to prove it.
So which books have made it on to your reading list?
Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook.