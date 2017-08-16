This time, the chief inspector will have to answer the critics

In Scottish education, it can be hard to get a straight answer to a straight question. Often, it is necessary to chip away at bland responses to tease out what the real issues are, and where the strengths and weaknesses lie. Our education system is known for being hierarchical, and obfuscation and jargon can be used like shields by those wary of landing themselves in hot water.

It is understandable. Scotland has a small education community, and if you take a pot shot at an organisation or an individual there is no chance of getting lost in the crowd. Also, in Scotland the idea that consensus-building in education is better for schools – and, therefore, pupils – is one that most sign up to. However, the downside is that there can be an absence of critical voices beyond the overblown rhetoric from politicians.

One might have hoped that the schools’ inspectorate could be an exception to this rule, and might be in a position to provide that kind of independent, arm’s-length analysis. But no: Education Scotland was accused last year by the EIS teaching union of being “politically compliant” and failing to provide “critical challenge” to government.

It is significant then that Graeme Logan – who became Scotland’s interim chief inspector of education in July and may well become the permanent incumbent – says in today’s Tes Scotland that the inspectorate will be “an independent voice” that reports “without fear or favour how things are going”.

Conflict of interest

To be clear, this is no Sir Michael Wilshaw describing himself as Clint Eastwood’s Dirty Harry – the cop who will stop at nothing to see justice done – as the former Ofsted chief did in 2011, but it is refreshing nonetheless. Logan also seeks, in his first interview in his new role, to reassure teachers and schools over the other issue highlighted time and again during the governance review – that Education Scotland is both poacher and gamekeeper, or, as secondary headteachers’ body School Leaders Scotland puts it, “there is a clear conflict of interest when policy and advice is being delivered by the same body which is responsible for its quality assurance”.

This conflict of interest was brought into sharp relief when Education Scotland was told by the government to review the workload burden placed on schools by local authorities under Curriculum for Excellence last year, when Education Scotland itself also stood accused of message and material overload.

Logan, however, says that the creation of Education Scotland in 2011 – the coming together of the inspectorate and the curriculum development body Learning and Teaching Scotland – was not the “dramatic shift” it is often made out to be, and that in the past inspectors provided curriculum advice. He says that splitting the roles would be a “retrograde step”, arguing that “all the contemporary inspectorates in the world use their evidence to provide advice of improvement”.

Logan was a primary head at 28. Now, in his early 40s, maybe he can turn Education Scotland into the “new and revitalised organisation” that Gillian Hamilton, the chief executive of the Scottish College for Educational Leadership, envisaged in last week’s Tes Scotland.

However, having established that criticism is not blithely bandied about in Scottish education, the strength of feeling over Education Scotland’s shortcomings should not be underestimated. Logan will have to address this at the same time as working with disgruntled councils to make the government’s “regional improvement collaboratives” a reality.

But first of all, of course, he’ll have to get the job on a permanent basis.

