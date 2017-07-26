Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    ‘Too often teachers react to the arrival of the summer holidays with an intense period of introspection’

    Colin Harris
    26th July 2017 at 13:06
    Teachers spend the first part of the summer holidays asking themselves endless questions about what could have gone better in the year that’s passed, writes one celebrated head

    And so, finally, we’ve arrived: finally, the holidays are here. Nerves are frayed and the adrenaline that has kept us going for weeks has run dry, but, finally, the holidays have arrived.

    This should, of course, be a time when our batteries are recharged and the pressures of the previous year can fade into be a distant memory.

    Yet this is rarely the case. Indeed, I have nearly never met a good teacher who doesn’t react to the end of term by falling into an intense period of introspection and analytical overkill.

    What went well? What didn't go well? What will I do differently next year? And so on and so on…

    Teachers seldom realise that this summer holiday is not a "lucky" element of being a teacher: rather a necessity.

    By critiquing every element of the previous year, teachers seem to believe they are able to justify the long summer break. However, this justification is a painful process and can adversely affect the wellbeing of the teacher.

    It is difficult to recognise, especially among younger teachers, that the long break is here for a specific reason. Over the preceding months, every fibre of mental and physical strength has been used up by the demands of the job and slowly, over the next few weeks, will be put ourselves back together.

    The holiday is a necessity –  not a luxury

    The holidays allow teachers to maintain a physical and mental equilibrium, and, as such, must be understood as an essential, not a luxury.

    Too often teachers beat themselves up over the length of the holiday because, as a profession, we have cornered the market when it comes to "self-doubt".

    But stop, you have all earned this holiday from your efforts, so enjoy it...

    So over the next week or two, try to remember that you have just run a marathon and your body needs time to recuperate. It’s also worth telling your partner not to expect anything that passes for sensible conversation for at least a fortnight.

    Colin Harris led a school in a deprived area of Portsmouth for more than two decades. His last two Ofsted reports were 'outstanding' across all categories

    To read more of Colin's articles, visit his back catalogue

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

     

     

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    Summer holidays too long? Some trips last a lifetime

    21st July 2017 at 00:00
     

    'Take this last moment before the holidays to look back on everything you have done and be proud'

    14th July 2017 at 16:14

    Lie-ins and long holidays won’t get students match-fit for work

    26th May 2017 at 00:00

    Number of pupils on term-time holidays rises following High Court judgement

    18th May 2017 at 11:01

    Most read

    1. 'It's tempting': UK teachers respond to decision by US schools to reintr...
    2. Growth mindset does not predict academic achievement, study finds
    3. 'In a time of austerity, schools should cut bloated senior leadership te...
    4. ‘Too often teachers react to the arrival of the summer holidays with an ...
    5. 'My teacher training was firmly rooted in Progressive ideology – and it ...
    6. Academy trust to give all teachers a 2 per cent pay rise
    7. Free school that entered no Year 11 pupils for GCSEs is put in special m...
    8. 25 traits that make a perfect teacher…
    9. Durand Academy demands High Court quashes 'glaringly perverse' Ofsted re...
    10. Almost three-quarters of public think teachers work too hard, survey shows

    Breaking news

    New research has highlighted the attainment gap for long-term disadvantaged pupils.

    Attainment gap for long-term disadvantaged pupils is getting worse

    26th July 2017 at 16:38
    Hiring

    New regional schools commissioner announced for the South West

    26th July 2017 at 16:29
    GCSE reforms

    £380,000 of public money spent on explaining GCSE reforms – including numerical grades

    26th July 2017 at 14:02
    Route 39 Academy did not enter any of its year 11 pupils into GCSE exams this summer.

    Free school that entered no Year 11 pupils for GCSEs is put in special measures

    26th July 2017 at 12:22
    Labour has highlighted the increasing number of unqualified teachers.

    Number of unqualified teachers rises 62 per cent since 2012

    26th July 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now