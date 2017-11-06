'Too often, women, pupils or teachers are blamed for society’s problems'

If I were to appear on BBC panel show Room 101, I know what I'd choose to banish: making vulnerable people responsible for resolving the injustices inflicted upon them by society. (Granted, I’m not sure how they’d represent that using some cardboard, glitter and a Barbie).

Never has this phenomenon been more pronounced than during the past couple of weeks, in the wake of Hollywood and Westminster-based sexual harassment and assault allegations. If it’s not Anne Robinson insisting that women need to toughen up, it’s Peter Hitchens writing in the Mail on Sunday that we’d better start wearing niqabs if we are going to insist on "squawking about sex pests". On social media, commentators seem more comfortable asking why women don’t "speak up sooner" than questioning why men harass or assault. Or indeed, how we have succeeded in creating a culture where the harassment and objectification of women is routine.

Frankly, it makes my teeth itch.

In the spirit of getting it all off my chest, below are three of the most annoying examples of victim-blaming within mental health and education:

1. "Children need to be taught about the importance of this in schools!"

This self-righteous phrase is most often heard from pundits while plonked on the various colourful couches of daytime television, and has been made about everything from nutrition and exercise to walking in high heels.

Not only does this fail to acknowledge the already-crammed-to-bursting-point curriculum and the current pressures being placed on a teaching profession at breaking point, it’s also bereft of any understanding of the wider context. There’s little point in teaching children about the benefits of exercise when successive education secretaries have refused to sign a mandate to ensure pupils in the state sector do a minimum of two hours of physical education per week.

Furthermore, teaching children how important it is to have a creative outlet to ensure optimum mental wellbeing seems downright cruel in a funding climate where schools' resources, time and funding for art, music and drama are being brutally slashed.

Children should exist in environments where they can learn and adopt healthy habits organically, rather than in theory with no opportunity to practice them.

Replace with: "Policymakers should try and find a way to encourage a culture where this can be practised in schools".

2. "Boys and men need to talk more about their mental health"

Three in four completed suicides in this country are male. In contrast, women are three times more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety and depression. This has led to the (broadly correct) notion that women are more able to talk about and seek help for mental health issues, which in turn prevents them from reaching crisis point.

However, to say "men, you really need to start talking more" is to woefully misunderstand the social barriers preventing them from doing so. It is not simply that men would rather take their own lives than have a chat.

We are all responsible for creating environments in which men and boys will feel comfortable to open up, assured in the knowledge that the ones currently on offer clearly aren’t fit for purpose.

And when men and boys do talk, we need to listen. Unconscious gender bias means that girls are women are likely to be on our radar when considering who is at risk of poor mental health. That needs to change.

Replace with: "How can we support boys and men to talk to one another and recognise those who might be vulnerable?"

3. "We should give teachers tools so that they can better look after their mental health"

This usually involves training teachers in mindfulness techniques. These techniques are not without value but they treat a symptom, not the disease, namely, the workload placed on the average education professional.

Replace with: "How can we change demands of the job which consistently and aggressively assault the mental health of teachers?"

The alternative questions I have posed here are harder to address. But, given the complexity of the issues, that was always going to be the case.

Too often, individuals – whether it’s women, pupils or teachers – are apportioned blame for society’s problems.

Natasha Devon is the former government mental health champion for schools and founder of the Body Gossip Education Programme and the Self-Esteem Team. She tweets as @NatashaDevonMBE.

