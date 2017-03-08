    Transformed into a fluffy-wuffy kitten – a fate worse than death: the class book review

    Prince Alexander is transformed into a kitten. Can his friends change him back before his father has them brutally punished? Our reviewers were eagerly turning the pages to find out

    Title: His Royal Whiskers
    Author: Sam Gayton
    Illustrator: Peter Cottrill
    Publisher: Andersen Press

    Teacher review

    I love reading books that make me feel like a child again. Books that suspend my belief in what is really possible, and take me on a wondrous journey to unknown lands.

    His Royal Whiskers by Sam Gayton does exactly this, by transporting us to the magical world of Petrossia, ruled over by the terrifying and brutal Czar.

    Used to getting his own way, the Czar is completely enraged when he discovers that his son Prince Alexander, the only heir to the mighty Petrossian Empire, has met a fate worse than death. Something far worse has happened! He has been transformed into a fluffy-wuffy kitten – and not by an unknown assassin, but by his two best friends (having friends is a sign of weakness in the Czar’s eyes), mathemagical genius Pieter and Teresa, a kitchen Spice Monkey. Can they turn Alexander back into a boy before they lose their heads?

    his royal whiskers, sam gayton, peter cottrill, andersen press, book review

    This is magical storytelling at its very best. I was totally engrossed by this book, and devoured it in one sitting. I simply couldn’t wait to find out how it would end. Gayton has created a fully developed alternative world, filled with the most exquisite details. My favourite was discovering there are no weekends – they were killed off by the Czar a long time ago. I love how everything in Petrossia sits just a shade apart from our world, with only a slight distortion, making it more believable for the reader.

    Brimming with alchemy, daring and danger, His Royal Whiskers is an absolute joy to read, perfect for upper key stage 2 as a class reader.

    I can’t leave the review without mentioning Peter Cottrill’s illustrations, which capture the magic, mayhem and darkness of this book perfectly, enhancing the story.

    Jo Clarke is school librarian at Whitchurch Church of England Primary, in Hampshire. She writes a book blog, and tweets as @bookloverJo

    Pupil reviews

    ‘Gripped me all the way through’

    This is a great book that follows the crazy adventures of best friends Pieter and Teresa as they serve the rather horrid Emperor Czar.

    The main characters, Pieter and Teresa, are a couple of very mischievous people. The Czar (with a silent C) is the ruler of the Petrossian Empire and loves conquering everywhere. Pieter is a mathmagical genius who is sensible, but can be persuaded into doing things he wouldn’t normally by his best friend. Teresa is the kitchen’s Spice Monkey. She is curious about everything, witty, crazy, fun and a little short tempered!

    The book gripped me all the way through and made me want to keep on reading. Personally my favourite character was Teresa because of her great personality, and she kept Pieter and Alexander entertained. I would recommend this book to anyone aged 8 to 13, because it is an amazing storyline and fun to read.

    Aimee, age 11


    ‘Let down by the ending’

    His Royal Whiskers is about Prince Alexander turning into a cat, and how two mischievous children have to fix it.

    I liked how it explained about Petrossia and it had the same storyline the whole way through. I didn’t like the ending, because it was disappointing – it was too much like the beginning.

    The plot changes slightly in every part. There are five parts and each part is different. Overall it’s a good but let down by the ending.

    Esther, age 10


    ‘Filled with tension’

    His Royal Whiskers is a truly inspirational piece of work, so unique in its own way and bursting with colour and imagination. It’s filled with tension and there is meaning behind every word.

    Sam Gayton’s work shows true emotion, friendship, bravery, trust and honesty. It’s a story to treasure for ever.

    Join in with the adventure with Pieter, a mathmagician, Teresa, an alchemist, Alexander, a colossal pussy cat, Amna a magical old woman, and the Pale Traveller who takes the story to a different place entirely. Enjoy the twists and turns of this magical tale where nothing is impossible!

    Lena, age 10


    ‘Makes you want to read it more and more’

    This is an excellent book which makes you want to read it more and more!

    It is about a boy and girl who are trying to make a potion to turn the prince back to human form after he turned into a cat!

    It is a thrilling story and I recommend it to young readers who enjoy mystery and adventure.

    Ruth, age 11

