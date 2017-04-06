Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    Trusting teacher intuition: how about that for a revolution?

    Ed Dorrell
    7th April 2017 at 00:00

    Strolling through Bett, the ed-tech trade show that pops up in East London every year, I had a sudden moment of clarity. Where’s the vision, I thought. Where is the radical reimagining of what education could be? There was lots of data software and many gadgets, but no sense of transformation. And I don’t mean the Sir Ken Robinson flannel.

    An enormous amount of hot air is expended by a small minority of teachers – and a fair few non-teachers – rowing about the value of technology in the classroom and every now again an idea comes along (think Khan Academy) that promises to reimagine how schools work. Then it disappears.

    And all the while most teachers continue behaving pretty much as they have for thousands of years (apart from wrestling with the whiteboard, sharing lesson plans online and occasionally dusting the pile of unused iPads in the corner).

    Compare, for a moment, education with other sectors and how they have been affected by the internet. When was the last time you walked into a high-street travel agent? When did you last put a CD in a CD player and listened to a album from start to finish? Indeed, my business, journalism, has been transformed out of all recognition: as I write this article, I have half a mind on how it will be received on Twitter, Facebook and Pinterest (whatever that is).

    Even medicine is experiencing real change. For example, the NHS revealed plans in September for an “online symptom checker”.

    Where is the similar story for teaching?

    As it goes, I believe that one of the reasons that there hasn’t been a “digital revolution” in schools is because every time someone tries to improve on the idea of a professional teacher delivering a crafted lesson to 30 well-behaved children, they find it’s a recipe that’s impossible to beat. And also because parents are deeply, deeply risk-averse when it comes to choosing an education for their kids.

    Parents are deeply, deeply risk-averse when it comes to choosing an education for their kids

    As a result, much of the successful digital innovation in education happens around the fringes: around lesson plans, professional development, data, and so on.

    So it is with some surprise that I read this week’s cover feature on an idea that really does radically rethink a core function of education: marking work.

    I will allow the feature itself (pages 42-49) to take you through the technicalities of how comparative judgement works, but basically it’s a system in which teachers are encouraged to take a holistic view of a piece of work, compare it with another piece of work and then decide which one is better. They make the call based on guidance, but central is the fact they are encouraged to use their own intuition, not a detailed marking scheme.

    This judgement call – which early signs suggest is very likely to be the same as that of any number of colleagues – is then fed into a database, along with other similar decisions about other of pieces of work, which then ranks them all. This ranking allows for an individual score to be produced, within a school or a locality – or even nationally.

    As it stands, the concept remains at an early stage of development and is most likely to be first trialled on the ever-troublesome key stage 2 writing assessment Sats (can it fix the unfixable?), but its promise is much wider, into other age groups and subjects, pretty much challenging everything we think we know about marking.

    But most astonishing of all is that this is a potentially landmark educational innovation that isn’t about more accountability, data or regulation: it’s predicated on trusting teacher judgement. Now that’s truly revolutionary.

    @Ed_Dorrell

    Most read

    1. 'I've tried to insulate staff from the pain of education funding cuts bu...
    2. 'The dedication of teaching assistants is the foundation for most good t...
    3. Brian Cox: Don't use children as 'measurement probes' to test schools
    4. ‘Ken Robinson is a teacher-basher: schools must stop listening to his Pa...
    5. 'Lesson observation grades don’t mean much' – and nine other things I wi...
    6. We need to stop saying 'I'm crap at maths' like it's a badge of honour, ...
    7. MPs to debate whether texts should be taken into GCSE English literature...
    8. 'Students who use shorter sentences get better exam results – here's how...
    9. New maths GCSE 'causes drop in A-level applications'
    10. 20 things to do before you’re 12, in search of a balanced education

    Breaking news

    Exams

    Don't blame teachers for fluctuations in school exam results, say researchers

    7th April 2017 at 09:31

    Exclusive: Church of England not interested in opening new grammar schools

    7th April 2017 at 05:33
    Sir David Carter highlighted the importance of good early years teaching.

    Exclusive: Early years should be 'prerequisite' of all teachers' training, says Sir David Carter

    7th April 2017 at 05:06
    GCSE

    Exclusive: Major exam board predicts 'hundreds' will get straight grade 9s in new GCSEs

    7th April 2017 at 04:14

    Boxing, boarding and beating the odds: the nominees for the Tes Schools Awards 2017 are...

    7th April 2017 at 01:00

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today