TV historian takes liberties with Victorian history: the class book review

Title: My Name is Victoria

Author: Lucy Worsley

Publisher: Bloomsbury Children’s

Teacher Review

My Name is Victoria, by TV historian Lucy Worsley, tells the story of a young girl, Miss V Conroy, who is sent by her father to become a companion to Princess Victoria. It tells the story from the princess’s youth until the day she is appointed as Queen.

The children in my review group certainly enjoyed this book – probably more than I did – describing it as “dramatic and romantic” and full of interesting historical facts as well as having “some funny parts”.

They were fascinated by the character of John Conroy, who they decided was the villain of the story, keeping Victoria prisoner and controlling his wife through medicine. In fact, one of the stand-out parts of the story was the scene where John Conroy tried to physically force Victoria to sign over her power to him: the children described this as a real turning point for both Princess Victoria, who learnt to stand up for herself, and for Miss V, who realised that her father was not the hero she thought he was.

Spoiler: at the end of the book, Miss V and Victoria swap places and Miss V marries Albert and ascends to the throne in place of the reluctant princess. Following an in-depth discussion of the ending, the children in my group were clearly aware that this was a fictional ending. But they found it exciting nonetheless.

They did find it hard to believe that Victoria would give up being the Queen. They wanted to know more about what happens to Miss V and Victoria in their new roles, and were keen for Lucy Worsley to write a sequel.

Personally, I did not enjoy the book as much as the children. I found the initial chapters a bit slow to read and lacking in any action that would grip children. I also found it difficult to reconcile the realistic nature of the first 350 pages with the final 20 pages which were such a contrast, with their unrealistic plotline (unless the author is actually suggesting that the two young ladies really swapped roles).

Clearly, from their reviews, the children in my group really enjoyed the story, but I would be wary of reading this as a whole-class book, as I’m not sure all children would enjoy the story, and they would need support to understand the ending.

Curriculum links

This book would fit in well with a class project about the Victorians. It is full of information about Victoria’s childhood and the Kensington System under which she was raised.

It would work well alongside The Lottie Project by Jacqueline Wilson, as a comparison between the working class and the aristocracy.

I would like to point out, though, that the ending of this book is a huge break from the reality described in the early pages, and it might be confusing for some pupils. I would want to ensure that my class understood the difference between the ending and reality.

Kim Duffy is primary teacher at Auchtermuchty Primary School. She writes a book blog, and tweets as @BookBairn

Pupil reviews

‘Not that realistic’

I would give this book four stars because some things weren’t that realistic. My favourite part of the book was when the princess came into it because I like the princess – she was quite fun!

I would recommend this book to boys and girls aged 9+.

★★★★

Isla, age 9



‘Some strange parts’

I thought that there were some dramatic, funny, interesting and romantic bits in this book but I would only give it four stars because there were some strange parts in it too.

I think Lucy Worsley should write a second book because this was very interesting.

★★★★

Erin, age 9



‘Not the best book I have read’

I would give it four stars because it’s not the best book I have read but it was very good. I would recommend it to boys and girls. My favourite character is Dash the dog.

★★★★

Innes, age 9



‘Ended on a cliffhanger’

My favourite character was Princess Victoria because she stood up for herself. I didn’t like John Conroy as a person.

I thought the ending was a bit unrealistic. I would recommend it to people over nine and both boys and girls can read it.

I hope she writes another one because this one ended on a cliffhanger.

★★★★★

Katie, age 9

