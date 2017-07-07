'Universities need to build bridges to schools to improve access to HE for poorer pupils'

A new book, Family Background and University Success: differences in higher education access and outcomes in England, sets out to investigate unequal access to higher education for students from different backgrounds.

It appears that university tuition fees have not discouraged young people from poorer families from going to university. Participation rates have, in fact, risen more rapidly in recent years among those from more deprived backgrounds.

But there is no room for complacency, given the stark and persistent differentials predating the introduction of tuition fees.

The report shows that notwithstanding massive expansion, young people from less advantaged backgrounds remain much less likely to go to university at all, and if they do go, it is much less likely that it will be to "higher status" institutions.

According to the authors, the roots of unequal access to university lie in differentials in prior attainment. A central claim of the book is that differences in achievement in school exams (particularly GCSE) explain virtually all the socio-economic difference in HE participation rates.

We know from earlier research that socio-economic differences in children’s achievement emerge early in life and widen progressively over time, becoming particularly stark at GCSE. Among children showing similar ability at age 7, those from poorer backgrounds are less likely to maintain a high achievement trajectory.

The study shows substantial variations in HE participation rates between richer and poorer students within the same school – reflecting the importance of tutoring, extracurricular activities and help with homework.

Again, this supports earlier evidence that a poorer pupil does less well in exams whichever school she attends. The problem, from this perspective, is deep-rooted and societal.

Given the early onset of inequalities – and the ensuing path dependency – the levers available to universities in equalising access seem limited in number and efficacy.

The authors advocate the use of contextualised data in admissions decisions and differential conditional offers, but if the damage has already been done before the end of secondary school, then initiatives by universities aimed at increasing applications from poorer students arguably miss the main point.

Measures by universities to level the playing field will have only a marginal effect as long as prior attainment remains the key discriminator. At this point, the authors merely observe that with respect to school improvement, there is no silver bullet.

Historic links with schools

We should not let higher education off the hook too easily. Universities used to have a great deal more involvement with schools – indeed, they created and ran our exam system.

Some school subjects owe their very existence to the proselytising activities of Victorian university lecturers. A group of "young Turks" at Cambridge in the 1960s secured the success of the spatial-quantitative revolution in geography in the 1960s by convening a conference – for secondary school teachers.

There seems to be little incentive for HE institutions and academics to re-engage with secondary schools beyond the generic "aim higher" agenda – which the authors of this book say doesn’t help much anyway.

Building more substantial bridges to schools – igniting the intellectual interests of school pupils, irrespective of social background, and helping to shape curriculum and assessments to match – should feature more prominently in university mission statements.

Dr Kevin Stannard is the director of innovation and learning at the Girls' Day School Trust. He tweets as @KevinStannard1

