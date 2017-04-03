WATCH: Teacher fools class with fake spelling test – and the internet couldn't get enough of it

In which sentence would you use the word "blorskee"? Or "slipert"? Or "shabolaskp"?

Confused? Or scrambling for a dictionary?

You aren't alone. A class of 10-year-olds were baffled when their teacher gave them a surprise spelling test last week.

Joe Dombrowski, from Oakland Elementary School in Michigan, fooled his class with a list of fake words (most of which had random silent letters) as an early April Fools' Day joke.

And, unsurprisingly, the internet loved it.

Teacher Of The Year Gives Students Hilarious Fake Words Spelling Test As An April Fools Prank pic.twitter.com/B635UM5gLN — Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) March 30, 2017

It seems he isn't the first teacher who's had a trick up their sleeve:

@tyleroakley We had the teacher who put "smelly" into the spelling words to see if we were listening~~ — Jay on His Way (@StrtOuttaCutlr) April 1, 2017

@tyleroakley In 5th grade my teacher gave us a 100 word spelling test and the last 3 words were April fools day — taylor (@nerdyoakley) March 31, 2017

Mr D, you're officially top of the class:

@tyleroakley Kudos to this teacher! I would have bust a gut laughing. We need more teachers like this to keep school fun. Kids ❤teachers like this. — Laura (@geekygirl5672) April 2, 2017

@kenradio This teacher is awesome! Fantastic prank & totally dig his early enthusiasm. "IT'S NOT EVEN APRIL!"-yells student Well done, sir. — Isin al-Otat (@Isinele) March 31, 2017

@kenradio Now that is funny! He is bringing levity into the classroom. This is something sorely lacking as our children are beyond stressed. — Sherry (@SherryForChange) April 1, 2017

Pupils, watch out...

@kenradio I love it!! I'm a teacher and definitely could see myself doing this, however, I don't think I'd be able to prevent myself from laughing!! — John Stamos Fans (@JohnStamosFans1) April 1, 2017

And, yes, yes they are.

The complete spelling list:

Blorskee: “I lost my blorskee at a carnival.”

Tangateen: “I eat my spaghetti with a tangateen.”

Speekuzslmn: “Look, there’s a speekuzslmn.”

Wazamata: “Students said they were sick, I said, ‘Wazamata with you?’”

Slipert: “Be careful when you’re sleeping, there might be a slipert in your house."

Chchch: “The horse was angry so I said chchch."

Rol-aska-tox: “Rol-aska-tox was surprised when jinx took the crown.”

Speenuch: “My favourite food is speenuch and artichoke dip.”

Shabolaskp: “Be careful that you do not catch shabolaskp.”

GÜRRR: “My friend told me a secret and I said GÜRRR.”

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES on Twitter and like TES on Facebook