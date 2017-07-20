Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    WATCH: The video about the wonders of teaching that's got the internet talking

    Kate Parker
    20th July 2017 at 14:58
    As the school year draws to a close, one teacher shares a poem on the privilege of teaching – and the internet loves it

    Teaching may be one of the toughest jobs in the world, but there’s no doubt it’s also one of the best.

    That is the sentiment that has driven a video by a teacher to viral status in the run-up to the school holidays.

    In the short Facebook video, Lee Parkinson – whom you might know as Mr P ICT – remembers his very first class and recites the poem I Didn’t Know (author unknown), about the wonders that await a newly qualified teacher as they embark on their career.

     

     

    The poem resonated with thousands of teachers as they shared, liked and commented on Mr Parkinson’s post.

    'That's why we do this job'

    One Facebook user said: "For that little smile, or note of thanks, or light-bulb moment – that’s why we do this job."

    "A wonderful life, a wonderful job. Forget everything else, it’s the children who matter and what you all bring to their lives," said another.

    Mr Parkinson said: “Teaching is such an incredible job and I constantly try to share my passion and love for teaching.

    “I hope I can inspire teachers to continue to do the amazing job in a system that can be very frustrating.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Yes, we're overworked and stressed, but I love teaching and I love our students. We need to stop complaining and get on with it'

    16th December 2015 at 15:26

    Say it loud: I love teaching

    23rd April 2004 at 01:00
     

    'Teaching is hard and relentless. But it's also the best job in the world and here's why I do it'

    13th December 2016 at 21:46

    Editorial - The `best job in the world' - let's try to keep it that way

    12th June 2015 at 01:00
     

    Most read

    1. Ex-teacher Emma Hardy warns against schools becoming 'learning factories...
    2. Exclusive: Justine Greening confirms 90 per cent EBacc target to be push...
    3. 'I am overweight, plain and in a wheelchair. Some think that makes me un...
    4. 'Too often, bullies are empowered by schools that fail to effectively sa...
    5. Progress 8 methodology to change next year after angry school leaders ra...
    6. What is driving so many young teachers out of the profession?
    7. Behind the £1.3bn school funding headlines: Tes answers your questions a...
    8. 'I throw fun out of the window at the end of the school year – I set tim...
    9. Exclusive: Six findings from the overdue EBacc consultation
    10. Sats: Prepare for 'secure-fit' writing assessments to be scrapped soon, ...

    Breaking news

    science sample test results

    Sats: Fewer than one in four pupils reach expected standard in science

    20th July 2017 at 13:55
    ofsted, non-association independent schools, inspections, report, publication, inadequate, safeguarding, leadership

    Number of private schools judged 'inadequate' has tripled

    20th July 2017 at 13:21
    exclusion stats

    Pupils expelled for assaulting adults rise by a fifth

    20th July 2017 at 11:44
    writing assessments

    Sats: Prepare for 'secure-fit' writing assessments to be scrapped soon, heads told

    20th July 2017 at 10:27
    sats letter from naht

    Sats: Writing assessment changes need time 'to bed in', says Greening

    20th July 2017 at 00:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now