WATCH: The video about the wonders of teaching that's got the internet talking

Teaching may be one of the toughest jobs in the world, but there’s no doubt it’s also one of the best.

That is the sentiment that has driven a video by a teacher to viral status in the run-up to the school holidays.

In the short Facebook video, Lee Parkinson – whom you might know as Mr P ICT – remembers his very first class and recites the poem I Didn’t Know (author unknown), about the wonders that await a newly qualified teacher as they embark on their career.

The poem resonated with thousands of teachers as they shared, liked and commented on Mr Parkinson’s post.

'That's why we do this job'

One Facebook user said: "For that little smile, or note of thanks, or light-bulb moment – that’s why we do this job."

"A wonderful life, a wonderful job. Forget everything else, it’s the children who matter and what you all bring to their lives," said another.

Mr Parkinson said: “Teaching is such an incredible job and I constantly try to share my passion and love for teaching.

“I hope I can inspire teachers to continue to do the amazing job in a system that can be very frustrating.”

