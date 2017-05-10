WATCH: What happens when you open a kindergarten in a care home

With an expanding elderly population, society is attempting numerous ways to ensure this section of society are fully integrated.

Of particular challenge can be getting the youngest and the oldest generations to mix, but one idea in North America seems to be having some success: a care home has discovered a way of forming mutually beneficial relationships – through opening a kindergarten in a care home.

Loneliness in the elderly is a well-known issue, with many in care homes receiving few – if any – visitors. But by introducing children into the equation, the elderly people in this care home are given companions to talk to and spend time with.

As shown in this video from Upworthy, this relationship benefits not only their emotional wellbeing but also their physical health.

It doesn’t only bring a boost to the elderly, though, but the children, too. By interacting with the elderly, the children have the chance to better understand the older generation, making them less ageist in later life.

Perhaps encouraging interaction between the two generations in this way could be the key to solving loneliness in the elderly, as well as creating a more understanding younger generation?

