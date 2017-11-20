Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'We don't need to get rid of multi-academy trusts – we need to find out how they work best'

    Leora Cruddas
    20th November 2017 at 13:14
    The multi-academy trusts model of school oversight has faced controversy – and there is much that needs to be fixed – but a return to local authority control would be a disaster

    I agree with Ed Dorrell that the scale of the recent educational, financial and systemic failures at Wakefield City Academies Trust was profound and unacceptable. And I agree that the academy system needs to self-administer an urgent fix.

    The importance of good governance

    The failure of Wakefield City Academies Trust is first and foremost a failure of governance. The biggest challenge that the emerging multi-academy trust sector faces is to understand that governance of a large and complex organisation, which is its own legal entity, is significantly different from other forms of school governance.

    The governing bodies of local authority-maintained schools do not have the same legal and financial responsibilities of a single academy or multi-academy trust (MAT) board. In addition to the duties of a school governor, the directors of academy and multi-academy trusts are directors under company law and trustees under charity law. They are also the employer and the holder of land titles.

    The level of responsibility is, therefore, significantly greater, and the requirement for board to have the skills to lead the organisation is correspondingly greater.

    In relation MATs, directors are governing a complex organisation with multiple schools. The level of knowledge, skill and experience is, therefore, greater even than the requirements on a single academy trust.

    Why don’t we simply return to local authorities?

    So, you might ask, why not just return the whole thing to local authorities? That system was, at least, easy to understand. The answer is that it is both undesirable and impractical. And I say this as a previous chief education officer in two local education authorities.

    It is undesirable because local authorities previously held (and still hold for schools they maintain) a number of conflicted roles. They are:

    • The employer: local authorities are the direct employers of all staff in community and voluntary controlled schools;
    • The improver: local authorities, through their improvement services, act as the improver of schools in their locality; and
    • The intervener: since 1996, local authorities have had powers of intervention in schools they maintain.
       

    Thus, if a local authority-maintained school is causing concern, the local authority can direct its school improvement service into the school. Who, in this scenario, should be held to account if the school fails to improve? The headteacher? The governing board? The local authority? As the employer, the maintained school is not a separate legal entity from the local authority. Therefore, the local authority is technically intervening in itself. And this is before we bring local politics into the mix.

    Perhaps most importantly, it is also impractical to return to local authorities. Fiscal policy has removed the capability and capacity of local authorities in relation to schools.

    As I’ve written previously for Tes, I believe in local government. But local government does not "maintain" GP surgeries or health services. Democratic accountability for health outcomes is exercised more strategically. The same could be true for education and educational outcomes. We just need a sensible grown-up conversation about this.

    In defence of multi-academy trusts

    MATs, unlike local authorities, are created as purely educational organisations. They exist to improve educational outcomes for children and young people in the communities they serve. They have no other function – just that sole purpose. And the most successful MATs are doing the most extraordinary things.

    I believe it is desirable to have organisations responsible for schools and their improvement whose sole purpose is education. Albeit with some key differences, Ontario, one of the highest-performing education jurisdictions, organises its schools in groups called school boards. The boards are the employer of staff and directly responsible for improvement. They exist purely as educational entities. They are not part of the municipal authority.

    The MAT is not a panacea for all things good or bad. It is simply a legal vehicle. It provides the legal basis for schools to group together in strong and sustainable structures: a system in which groups of schools work collectively in deep collaboration to improve outcomes for pupils.

    And, to be clear, the legal basis of the MAT is a charitable organisation. The sole object is to advance education for the public benefit. The income and property of the trust must be applied solely towards its objects – to advance education for the public benefit.

    There is no private benefit here. Schools are not "owned" by a profit-making business. They are part of a charitable organisation whose sole focus is education for the public benefit.

    The system is not perfect. There is much about it that needs our attention. And there are too many controversies, the most recent of which is the Wakefield City Academies Trust. I am certainly not defending the chronic and unacceptable failures of this trust. It failed the children and communities it served. But I do want change to come from within the system itself.

    The MAT could be the single biggest positive intervention in our education system. It could achieve change at scale and transform educational outcomes in local areas. Yes, it is a structural intervention – but unlike any other structural intervention, the best MATs are using the power of the group of schools to bring about rapid and fundamental change, based on powerful models of school improvement, deep collaboration and professional learning across the group.

    We need to know more about how the most successful MATs are improving outcomes for children and also closing gaps for the most disadvantaged. We need to be much more intellectually curious about this. My challenge to the academic community is to help us to do this. And my challenge to the sector is to step up.

    Former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan said: “There is no trust more sacred than the one the world holds with children." Let’s build our system of multi-academy trusts on this principle – the ethical principle that first and foremost, we are holding trust with, and on behalf of, children. 

    Leora Cruddas is CEO of Freedom and Autonomy for Schools – National Association

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook

     

    Comments

    Related Content

    ‘No unique formula’ for high-performing MATs

    9th November 2017 at 00:02

    Minister tells small MATs: 'Team up to grow'

    31st October 2017 at 18:11

    ‘Out of control’: how the DfE allowed troubled MATs to expand

    27th October 2017 at 00:00
     

    Will MATs undermine the national ‘fairer’ funding formula?

    22nd September 2017 at 00:00
     

    MATs are taking us back to the bad old days

    18th August 2017 at 00:00

    Most read

    1. 'I'm married to a teacher. I barely see him and he barely sees our kids....
    2. Ofsted inspectors will question girls wearing hijabs in primary schools
    3. 'We wouldn’t allow a stranger to walk into a classroom and teach. So why...
    4. Ten steps to become a better teacher of pupils with SEND
    5. 'I'll never forget Gemma: the grieving but unbelievably resilient pupil ...
    6. What to do when parents support their child’s bad behaviour
    7. Chancellor refuses to say if schools will get money to fund teacher pay ...
    8. Exclusive: Academisation in jeopardy due to excessive pay, warns Sir Mic...
    9. English GCSEs: a guide to creating a mock exam paper
    10. LISTEN: How schools create bullies and why you need to look again at you...

    Breaking news

    ‘Teaching is brutal’: Now Teach founder reflects on first months in the classroom

    20th November 2017 at 14:19
    Most leaders of non-academies said they were very or fairly likely to become academies.

    Most non-academies 'likely to convert by 2022'

    20th November 2017 at 06:02

    Private girls’ schools 'should embrace apprenticeships’

    20th November 2017 at 00:03
    A teacher managing a school budget

    School funding and the autumn budget: What you need to know

    20th November 2017 at 00:03
    Chancellor Philip Hammond

    Chancellor refuses to say if schools will get money to fund teacher pay rise

    19th November 2017 at 11:32

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now