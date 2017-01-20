'We must organise to save public education': how US teachers are reacting to President Trump

“Don’t waste any time mourning – organise.”

Some of the last words from US union icon Joe Hill a century ago are ringing through the American labour movement and the ranks of teachers globally as Donald Trump becomes the 45th US president.

No sector of the body politic worked harder against the election of Trump than US teachers. And no group has shown itself to be more committed to fighting against the threat to public education posed by Trump.

From the beginning of his campaign, Trump targeted public education and its advocates with his unique combination of reflexive political reaction and toxic personality.

A pre-election analysis of Trump's education policy by the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) showed that his promised $20 billion cut in funding would eliminate nearly a third of the current federal support of public education, strip support from 56,000 schools with 21 million students, and eliminate 300,000 teaching positions.

Then came the election.

Within days, citing what National Education Association president Lily Eskelsen Garcia called “heartbreaking acts of hatred and racism”, AFT president Randi Weingarten – together with Eskeksen Garcia herself and other progressive leaders – launched a petition: “Stop the Hate." The petition noted that, throughout his campaign, Trump and his supporters directed hateful language at people “based on what we look like, where our families come from, who we love, how we worship, our abilities, our gender, and other factors that make up our identity and expression in the world”.

Then, in December, the Trump transition delivered on the most devastating elements of the candidate’s platform – a full-on assault on public education in the person of Betsy DeVos, a hyper-partisan billionaire with a long record of funding and leading raids on the public treasury.

'We must not lose heart'

Both unions expressed deep concern at the nomination of DeVos to lead the Department of Education.

Weingarten described the appointment thus: “It becomes clear that the next government’s education policy will focus on privatising, defunding and destroying public education in America."

She added that Trump was choosing to ignore “the experience of 25 years of privatising: it helps very few, and many students now go to schools that have faced years of austerity and disinvestment”.

Now what?

Education is only one of the attack points promised by the Trump presidency. Women’s rights, religious rights, immigrant rights, LGBT rights and workers’ rights in general are among those under fire from multiple directions from the new White House.

Leadership against Trump policies will be led by educators, discouraged by the outcome of the election but undeterred from fighting dangerous public policies from the new administration.

Over to Randi again: “We will do what Americans have always done. We will pick ourselves up, extend a hand to our neighbours and our colleagues, and recommit ourselves to the task of fighting for an America where everyone has a fair chance; where no one is demonised, no one is excluded; and where we lift each other up rather than let anyone—even a president—push any of us down."

Meanwhile, NEA’s Eskelsen-Garcia said the union would educate members about the DeVos record and will focus sharply on education policy in the states, where legislatures this year hold new authority over critical issues like equity and funding.

“Though we are disheartened, we must not lose heart," she said.

Fred van Leeuwen is general secretary of Education International

